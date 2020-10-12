 Skip to main content
Coronavirus death in Darlington County the first in three days in Pee Dee
Coronavirus death in Darlington County the first in three days in Pee Dee

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. – For the first time in three days, a coronavirus death was reported Monday in a Pee Dee County.

An elderly person in Darlington County was one of seven deaths in the state announced by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC announced 584 new confirmed cases and 26 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 152,242, probable cases to 5,813, confirmed deaths to 3,355 and probable deaths to 204.

Darlington County now has had 60 deaths plus two probable deaths.

Only 38 coronavirus cases were reported Monday in the Pee Dee: nine in Florence, Dillon and Marlboro counties, five in Marion County, Four in Williamsburg County and two in Darlington County. Darlington County reported three probable cases. Marion County reported two.

There are 107 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 30 and there are 297 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of Sunday, a total of 1,640,138 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC statewide was 6,424 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 9.1%.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

