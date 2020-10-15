Coronavirus death toll grows in Marion County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two new coronavirus deaths and one probable death were reported Thursday in the Pee Dee, all in Marion County.
That brought the death total in Marion County to 34 (one probable). Marlboro County (10, plus two probable) is the only Pee Dee county with a lower death toll.
Statewide, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,072 new confirmed cases and 95 new probable cases, 11 additional confirmed deaths and three new probable deaths.
Support Local Journalism
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 154,869, probable cases to 6,237, confirmed deaths to 3,400 and probable deaths to 207.
In the Pee Dee, Florence County reported 27 additional cases, plus three probable cases. That was followed by Marlboro County (13/1), Darlington County (12/3), Marion County (11/0), Dillon County (9) and Williamsburg County (3/2).
There are 129 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 2, and there are 297 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Wednesday, a total of 1,697,156 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported Wednesday to DHEC statewide was 8,459 (not including antibody tests). The percent positive was 12.7%.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.