Coronavirus death toll grows in Marion County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two new coronavirus deaths and one probable death were reported Thursday in the Pee Dee, all in Marion County.

That brought the death total in Marion County to 34 (one probable). Marlboro County (10, plus two probable) is the only Pee Dee county with a lower death toll.

Statewide, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,072 new confirmed cases and 95 new probable cases, 11 additional confirmed deaths and three new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 154,869, probable cases to 6,237, confirmed deaths to 3,400 and probable deaths to 207.

In the Pee Dee, Florence County reported 27 additional cases, plus three probable cases. That was followed by Marlboro County (13/1), Darlington County (12/3), Marion County (11/0), Dillon County (9) and Williamsburg County (3/2).

There are 129 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 2, and there are 297 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.