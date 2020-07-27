COLUMBIA, S.C. – Like the day before, coronavirus death totals rose again Monday by four in Florence County and by three in Darlington.
Those seven deaths were 41% of the statewide total of 17 that was announced Monday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
DHEC announced 1,226 new confirmed cases and three new probable cases.
This brings the statewide total number of confirmed cases to 82,071, probable cases to 346, confirmed deaths to 1,452 and 54 probable deaths.
Florence County now has had 2,546 cases and 87 deaths. Darlington County has had 893 cases and 31 deaths. Combined, those deaths account for 8.1% of the state total.
As of Sunday, a total of 711,726 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Sunday statewide was 8,395 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 14.6%.
As part of ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 96 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 31 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 214 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
