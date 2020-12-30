Coronavirus going from bad to worse in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On a day when Greenville County reported 429 confirmed coronavirus cases and Spartanburg County reported 16 confirmed deaths, more signs of the pandemic worsening in South Carolina were evident Wednesday.

Of the 7,391 people who were tested Tuesday for COVID-19, 31.4% tested positive. That’s second only to the 32.6% positivity rate on Oct. 3.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state set a record of 2,001, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Wednesday.

DHEC reported 2,323 new confirmed cases and 87 probable cases Wednesday, plus 42 confirmed deaths and nine probable deaths.

Of 182 new confirmed cases reported in the Pee Dee, Florence County led with 104, followed by Darlington County (25), Williamsburg County (22), Marion County (16), Dillon County (10) and Marlboro County (5). Florence County reported two probable cases and Williamsburg County reported one.

Florence and Darlington County each reported three confirmed deaths. Florence also reported three probable deaths. Williamsburg County reported one probable death.

South Carolina now has had 280,024 confirmed cases, 23,451 probable cases, 4,846 deaths and 403 probable deaths.