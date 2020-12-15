Coronavirus spike continues in Florence County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Health care facilities in South Carolina are beginning to vaccinate their most essential front-line medical workers following the guidance for phase 1a vaccine allocation finalized last week.

“Together, with our federal, state and local partners, DHEC is committed to ensuring that everyone who wants to receive vaccine in South Carolina will eventually be vaccinated,” said Dr. Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist.

“However, the number of doses is currently limited in South Carolina, like in all states. That’s why we are calling on all South Carolinians to step up by stepping back, to ensure the most vulnerable among us and those who keep us alive are vaccinated first.”

The state is expected to receive all of its approximate 43,000 initial total doses by Wednesday.

The federal government is providing additional allocations to states on a weekly basis going forward, and South Carolina is anticipated to receive 200,000 to 300,000 doses by the end of the year.