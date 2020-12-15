Coronavirus spike continues in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — While South Carolina continues to receive doses of its initial allocation of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government, new confirmed coronavirus cases continue to spike in Florence County and the Pee Dee.
But only four deaths were reported in the state and not one was reported in the Pee Dee, although one probable death was reported in Darlington County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
A total of 254 additional cases were reported Tuesday in the Pee Dee. Of that, 123 cases were in Florence County.
It was the fifth consecutive day that more than 100 cases have been reported in Florence County. The county has had 610 cases since Friday for an average of 122 per day.
In the rest of the region, Darlington County reported 52 cases, followed by Marion County (26), Dillon County (23), Marlboro County (16) and Williamsburg County.
The totals for the day in South Carolina were 2,303 cases and 19 probable cases.
Greenville County again led the state Tuesday with 437 cases.
Three health care facilities in the state received allocations of the vaccine Monday and direct allocations were delivered to 12 additional facilities Tuesday.
Health care facilities in South Carolina are beginning to vaccinate their most essential front-line medical workers following the guidance for phase 1a vaccine allocation finalized last week.
“Together, with our federal, state and local partners, DHEC is committed to ensuring that everyone who wants to receive vaccine in South Carolina will eventually be vaccinated,” said Dr. Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist.
“However, the number of doses is currently limited in South Carolina, like in all states. That’s why we are calling on all South Carolinians to step up by stepping back, to ensure the most vulnerable among us and those who keep us alive are vaccinated first.”
The state is expected to receive all of its approximate 43,000 initial total doses by Wednesday.
The federal government is providing additional allocations to states on a weekly basis going forward, and South Carolina is anticipated to receive 200,000 to 300,000 doses by the end of the year.
While there are no established time frames for each phase of vaccine distribution, as outlined in the state’s vaccine plan, South Carolinians will be made aware when vaccine is available to them. The state could remain in this initial phase 1a, which is focused on averting deaths and protecting medical professionals, for several weeks or months, depending on the supply and demand of initial vaccine doses.
South Carolina now has had 239,119 confirmed cases since the pandemic started, plus 18,201 probable cases. It has had 4,402 deaths and 354 probable deaths.
On Monday, 11,589 people were tested, bringing the total to 3,153,581.
The positive rate on Monday was 19.9%.
