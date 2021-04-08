Coronavirus tests nearing 7M in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolinians not only are busy receiving first or second doses of a coronavirus vaccine, they still are being tested for the disease.
On Thursday, state health officials that 11,376 COVID-19 tests were administered, and 5.6% of those tests came back positive.
To date, 6,931,485 coronavirus tests have been administered.
At this rate, in six or seven days, the state will surpass 7 million tests.
On Thursday, 495 confirmed coronavirus cases and 450 probable cases were reported, as were 20 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths.
Of the 29 confirmed cases and 14 probable cases that were reported in the Pee Dee, Florence County led with 12 confirmed cases and six probable cases. Dillon County (11/0) was next, followed by Williamsburg County (3/2). Darlington, Marion and Marlboro counties each reported one case. Darlington County also reported three probable cases. Williamsburg County reported two and Dillon County reported none.
Two confirmed deaths were reported in Williamsburg County and one was reported in Florence County.
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 469,467 confirmed cases and 90,130 probable cases, plus 8,138 confirmed deaths and 1,097 probable deaths.
Of the 11,350 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,552 are occupied (75.35%). Of those, 500 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (5.85%).
Statewide, 2,211,286 vaccine doses have been received. A total of 1,4331,207 South Carolinians (35.0%) have received at least one vaccine and 842,922 (20.5) have been fully vaccinated.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.