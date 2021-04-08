Coronavirus tests nearing 7M in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolinians not only are busy receiving first or second doses of a coronavirus vaccine, they still are being tested for the disease.

On Thursday, state health officials that 11,376 COVID-19 tests were administered, and 5.6% of those tests came back positive.

To date, 6,931,485 coronavirus tests have been administered.

At this rate, in six or seven days, the state will surpass 7 million tests.

On Thursday, 495 confirmed coronavirus cases and 450 probable cases were reported, as were 20 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths.

Of the 29 confirmed cases and 14 probable cases that were reported in the Pee Dee, Florence County led with 12 confirmed cases and six probable cases. Dillon County (11/0) was next, followed by Williamsburg County (3/2). Darlington, Marion and Marlboro counties each reported one case. Darlington County also reported three probable cases. Williamsburg County reported two and Dillon County reported none.

Two confirmed deaths were reported in Williamsburg County and one was reported in Florence County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}