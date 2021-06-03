Coronavirus vaccination rates have dropped in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For four months, coronavirus vaccinations surged in South Carolina.
In the past month, the rates have dropped.
A month ago, 2,959,257 doses of vaccine had been received in South Carolina. That was an average of nearly 740,000 per month.
A month ago, 1,733,564 South Carolina residents had received at least one dose (42.2%) and 1,323,528 were fully vaccinated (32.2%). Those were averages of 433,391 and 330,882 per month.
That was then. This is now.
To date, 3,400,275 doses have been received in the state, 1,930,212 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (44.9%) and 1,595,134 are fully vaccinated (37.1%).
So, in the past month, the number of doses of vaccine received in the state grew by 444,018.
S.C. residents who have received at least one dose grew by 196,648 and the number of residents who are fully vaccinated grew by 271,606.
On Thursday, state health officials reported 122 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 89 probable cases, four confirmed deaths and no probable deaths.
In the Pee Dee, five new confirmed cases, 10 probable cases and no confirmed or probable deaths were reported.
Florence County led the region with two confirmed cases and one probable case. Darlington County (1/5), Marlboro County (1/4) and Dillon County (1/0) were next. Marlboro and Williamsburg counties did not report any confirmed or probable cases.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 492,005 confirmed cases, 101,623 probable cases, 8,580 confirmed deaths and 1,159 probable deaths.
To date, 7,907,266 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 4,383 people were tested Tuesday. The positivity rate was 3.6%.
As of Tuesday, of the 11,299 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,537 are occupied (75.56%). Of those, 239 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (2.8%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.