Coronavirus vaccination rates have dropped in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For four months, coronavirus vaccinations surged in South Carolina.

In the past month, the rates have dropped.

A month ago, 2,959,257 doses of vaccine had been received in South Carolina. That was an average of nearly 740,000 per month.

A month ago, 1,733,564 South Carolina residents had received at least one dose (42.2%) and 1,323,528 were fully vaccinated (32.2%). Those were averages of 433,391 and 330,882 per month.

That was then. This is now.

To date, 3,400,275 doses have been received in the state, 1,930,212 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (44.9%) and 1,595,134 are fully vaccinated (37.1%).

So, in the past month, the number of doses of vaccine received in the state grew by 444,018.

S.C. residents who have received at least one dose grew by 196,648 and the number of residents who are fully vaccinated grew by 271,606.

On Thursday, state health officials reported 122 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 89 probable cases, four confirmed deaths and no probable deaths.

