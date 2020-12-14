COVID-19 vaccine arrives in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On a day when South Carolina received its first allocation of a COVID-19 vaccine, 2,364 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths were reported Monday in the state.
By Wednesday, the state expects to receive nearly 43,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
By the end of the year, the state is expected to receive 200,000 to 300,000 doses.
Front-line medical workers and long-term care facility residents and staff are among those prioritized for the initial vaccine distribution.
A total of 237 new cases were reported Monday in the Pee Dee, but only one death – an elderly person in Florence County – was reported.
Florence County led the Pee with 137 cases. Darlington County reported 34, followed by Dillon County (21), Marion County (18), Williamsburg County (16) and Marlboro County (11).
The latest totals to date in South Carolina are 236,785 confirmed cases, 17,991 probable cases, 4,398 confirmed deaths and 353 probable deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC statewide was 11,633 (not including antibody tests). The percent positive was 20.3%.
Several health care facilities in the state were receiving allocations directly from the federal government and might begin vaccinating their front-line medical workers before the end of the day.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 11.
“Our top priority is to save lives,” said Dr. Linda Bell, the state’s epidemiologist. “However, as the vaccine first becomes available, the number of doses will be limited in South Carolina, like in all states. We ask everyone to please be patient, wait your turn and listen to our public health officials. Doing this will allow public health officials to ensure the most vulnerable among us … are vaccinated first.”
The limited supply of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be safely and securely distributed to 56 sites throughout the state by the end of the week. Individuals eligible now for vaccinations should not contact a hospital or health care provider, according to DHEC. Instead, they will be contacted or provided additional information about getting vaccinated.
“To reach our collective goal and stop the spread of COVID-19, we must attend to our frontline health care workers first,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s interim public health director. “Ensuring those responsible for treating our COVID-19 patients are the first to be vaccinated is one way of protecting our frontline health care workers so that they can continue to protect all of us.”
This includes workers in hospitals and other health care facilities who are most critical to saving lives and most at risk of exposure to COVID-19, such as nurses, physicians, respiratory therapists, laboratory and radiology technicians and other medical professionals treating COVID-19 patients.
Other mission-critical workers include:
• First responders who provide emergency medical response.
• Medical staff in correctional facilities, dialysis and infusion centers, plus outpatient settings frequently treating COVID-19 patients.
• Home health and hospice workers.
• Autopsy staff and coroners.
• Other health care professionals at high risk of frequent exposure to COVID-19.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will require two shots, spaced 21 days apart. Everyone who receives a vaccine is recorded in a secure database called VAMS (Vaccine Administration Management System). Everyone who receives their first shot will be provided with a paper card that provides what COVID-19 vaccine was received, the date and location it was received and a reminder when then the second shot is needed.
