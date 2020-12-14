COVID-19 vaccine arrives in SC

Several health care facilities in the state were receiving allocations directly from the federal government and might begin vaccinating their front-line medical workers before the end of the day.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 11.

“Our top priority is to save lives,” said Dr. Linda Bell, the state’s epidemiologist. “However, as the vaccine first becomes available, the number of doses will be limited in South Carolina, like in all states. We ask everyone to please be patient, wait your turn and listen to our public health officials. Doing this will allow public health officials to ensure the most vulnerable among us … are vaccinated first.”

The limited supply of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be safely and securely distributed to 56 sites throughout the state by the end of the week. Individuals eligible now for vaccinations should not contact a hospital or health care provider, according to DHEC. Instead, they will be contacted or provided additional information about getting vaccinated.