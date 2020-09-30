COVID numbers drop as state experiences reporting delay

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 197 new confirmed cases and 53 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 21 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.
The Pee Dee reported 13 cases. Florence County reported eight cases, Darlington County reported three cases and Chesterfield and Dillon counties each reported a case.
Darlington County reported three deaths while Florence and Marion counties each reported one death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 143,623, probable cases to 4,319, confirmed deaths to 3,186, and 192 probable deaths.
Wednesday’s low number of new cases is due to a temporary reporting delay of electronic lab results as DHEC make improvements to its internal database for tracking test results, both COVID-19 test results and other disease test results. Individuals who have positive test results for COVID-19 are being notified of their results by their health care provider.
The 250 cases (197 confirmed and 53 probable) reported out Wednesday are from results reported to DHEC by email and fax. The agency will issue an update with Thursday's numbers.
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Support Local Journalism
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 175 mobile testing events scheduled through October 31 and there are 282 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Tuesday, a total of 1,423,162 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesdady statewide was 1,252 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.7%.
Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC.
Hospitals reported to the state an 80.23% inpatient bed utilization rate, a 75.21% ICU bed utilization rate and 29.99% ventilator utilization rate.
Hospitals reported 8,056 occupied inpatient beds, 1,083 occupied ICU beds and 484 ventilators in use. In addition they reported 729 COVID patients hospitalized, 184 of them in ICU beds and 95 of them ventilated.
Florence County reported 93 beds available, Darlington County reported 45 beds available, Chesterfield County reported eight beds available, Dillon County reported 13 beds available, Marion County reported no beds available and Williamsburg County reported 13 beds available.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!