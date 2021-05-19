Curtis Lee opens clubhouse on Black Creek for recreation and conversations

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Curtis Lee could be labeled a visionary for taking a rundown property just off S.C. 151 on New Market Road and turning it into an inviting clubhouse overlooking Black Creek. As he shared his vision for The Riparian on Black Creek, he certainly raised some eyebrows and doubts.
Lee imagined a club with exclusive access to Black Creek, kayak and canoe storage, a sophisticated, rustic-style clubhouse, and an event venue all within a short drive of Hartsville. He wanted a place for people to hang out, build relationships and promote understanding, a place where real conversations could take place between people who might not otherwise come in contact with one another – artisans, craftsmen and tradesmen, business leaders, educators, thinkers and doers, people from different walks of life.
“The Riparian on Black Creek will be a private paddle club and event venue located just outside of Hartsville less than half a mile off of Highway 151− a main transit route to Myrtle Beach. This unique property will serve multiple purposes and markets as a place of recreation and special events at the intersection of water and nature trails,” Lee said as he explained his business concept to the Hartsville Rotary Club recently as its guest speaker. “We will offer a new model for private clubs with a lower cost of membership and focus on programming around music, the arts, education and other activities associated with outdoor, creekside living. There are no other creekside clubs in the area and very few event venues for the 50 to 150 persons range. This offering complements other offerings in Hartsville and fits in well with the city’s comprehensive plan.”
“Anyone who has taken a trip down Black Creek cherishes the unique experience of navigating its meandering course under the canopy of trees—always wondering what will greet them at the next turn. Unfortunately, there aren’t many convenient places to put in a boat, kayak or canoe on the creek.”
“We have a beautiful, but highly underutilized natural resource in the Black Creek.”
It all connects with Kalmia Gardens and the Segars-McKinnon Heritage Preserve and could tie in with the city’s Vision 2030 for a nature preserve park adjacent to the city of Hartsville, he said.
Lee said he envisions developing a recreational trail, connecting a nature trail and the George Sawyer Bike Trail.
The Riparian on Black Creek, open only a few months, is a place where club members can come to engage in conversations, exchange ideas and enjoy recreational activities on Black Creek.
For now, club members can bring their own kayaks and canoes for trips down Black Creek. Lee has a place to store them, but does not rent them.
Lee said the ideal membership is between 40 and 50 members. He wants create a place to bring together members with people outside Hartsville with different views, expertise in an intimate setting.
Membership is by invitation or referral. Lee and his wife, Barbara, want to make sure there is a cross section of people from the community. Lee said this club is not for everyone. It is not associated with a golf course, swimming pool or tennis courts. He said it will appeal to young professionals and empty-nesters, but not necessarily to families.
He said the direction of the club will be dictated by the members.
Lee said this is the first time he and Barbara have attempted this type of project.
“This property came available about three years ago, and I went ahead and purchased it,” Lee said. “When I purchased the property you couldn’t see the creek from here.”
He said it took more than a year to redesignate the floodplain and wetlands to fulfill his vision of a clubhouse. First a survey was conducted by Drew Case.
Bobby Goodson of Hartsville was the architect, Lee said.
Lee said construction supervisor Matt Gabriel and his team turned one man’s dream into a reality.
“Thanks to all the other local companies and tradesmen who have supported the effort,” Lee said.
Throughout the clubhouse are paintings and photographs by local artists and photographers, and local treasures on loan. He said there are a lot of talented artisans in this area.
The front parlor is influenced by Lee’s mother’s Chinese heritage. He said she emigrated from war-torn China in 1927 when she was 10 years old, escaping the Communist Chinese. There are oriental rugs from China in the room and foyer.
A painting from a local artist, a piece of Native American pottery and a handcrafted mantle, constructed by Gabriel and his team out of a white cedar log found on Black Creek, are all part of the décor in the parlor.
In the foyer is a handmade cypress boat with antique motor.
A large glass table with a tree-trunk bottom, seating, stage area, and artwork by local artists such as David Crook and photographer Steve Roos are focal points in the main event space.
The board room is dominated by a handmade table of cypress.
“Matt and his team made the table,” Lee said. “This is a great meeting place or a conversation place for a small group.”
A view of Black Creek can be seen from a side porch and the full porch with its comfortable seating.
The kitchen is a step up from a catering kitchen, Lee said. The club offers beer and wine, snacks and light appetizers.
Lee said funding will come from drink sales, some food offerings, membership fees and ticket fees for certain programs and networking events.
“Barb and I have fallen in love with Hartsville,” he said.
He said this is just another way to make a connection.
“I have a passion for entrepreneurship and innovation, and for community development,” Lee said. “I love talking with people who have different ideas.”
The Lees came to Hartsville in 2002 with Sonoco Products Company. Lee is now an independent consultant consulting about information technology with entrepreneurships in the early stage. He has an office in the clubhouse.
Prior to joining Sonoco, Lee worked at Rubbermaid and GE.
Lee spent most of his childhood on a farm is southwestern Pennsylvania in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. His father died when he was 16 years old. Lee attended Marine Military Academy in Harlingen, Texas, his junior and senior year in high school. He graduated from the Naval Academy and spent seven and half years on active duty as a Marine artillery officer.
Lee and his family have taken a mission trip to Kenya, and he has worked with charitable organizations in Afghanistan and South Sudan.