Curtis Lee opens clubhouse on Black Creek for recreation and conversations

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Curtis Lee could be labeled a visionary for taking a rundown property just off S.C. 151 on New Market Road and turning it into an inviting clubhouse overlooking Black Creek. As he shared his vision for The Riparian on Black Creek, he certainly raised some eyebrows and doubts.

Lee imagined a club with exclusive access to Black Creek, kayak and canoe storage, a sophisticated, rustic-style clubhouse, and an event venue all within a short drive of Hartsville. He wanted a place for people to hang out, build relationships and promote understanding, a place where real conversations could take place between people who might not otherwise come in contact with one another – artisans, craftsmen and tradesmen, business leaders, educators, thinkers and doers, people from different walks of life.

“The Riparian on Black Creek will be a private paddle club and event venue located just outside of Hartsville less than half a mile off of Highway 151− a main transit route to Myrtle Beach. This unique property will serve multiple purposes and markets as a place of recreation and special events at the intersection of water and nature trails,” Lee said as he explained his business concept to the Hartsville Rotary Club recently as its guest speaker. “We will offer a new model for private clubs with a lower cost of membership and focus on programming around music, the arts, education and other activities associated with outdoor, creekside living. There are no other creekside clubs in the area and very few event venues for the 50 to 150 persons range. This offering complements other offerings in Hartsville and fits in well with the city’s comprehensive plan.”