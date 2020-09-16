Cypress Adventures begins semester at full capacity

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Cypress Adventures Inc. in Hartsville began the new school year on Monday at full capacity with 40 students participating this semester.
Cypress Adventures, an after-school program, was started in 2015 by executive director Aimee Cox-King.
“I started it to support the adolescent stage of development and provide the opportunity for middle and high school students to feel connected,” she said.
At Cypress Adventures, they support development of new cognitive, physical and socioemotional skills.
Cox-King said teens are rapidly changing. At Cypress, she said they strengthen critical thinking skills to help them cope with the many changes they are experiencing during the teen years and provide opportunity and experience to get them physically active. Cypress is located on five acres of land.
The lessons learned at Cypress foster the development of seven key life skills: problem solving, team building, leadership development, healthy communication, critical thinking, conflict resolution and anger stress management.
The new school year brings new challenges. Cox-King said they are providing a safe way to take care of the needs of teenagers during COVID-19 and be successful at providing the support they need while everything in their life is different and challenging.
“This has been the first full week of the program,” Cox-King said.
She said last week was set aside for mentoring training for high school students who mentor the middle school-age participants during the year.
Cox-King said 95 percent of their participants would not be able to attend if transportation were not offered. Normally, they would provide transportation from the schools they attend, but now they are having to provide it from their homes.
“We are filling a gap in their social and emotional learning," she said.
While at Cypress Adventures, the teens play games and activities that strengthen team work and foster relationships with one another and the community.
Since the beginning of Cypress, Cox-King said they have worked with 321 youth.
Last year, they had a huge waiting list of students wanting to participate.
“We were able to fill the 40 slots this semester from last year’s waiting list,” Cox-King said.
Cypress accepts 80 students per school year.
In addition to Cox-King, there is a program director, John Talaber, who brings a wealth of experience in outdoor education, and two program assistants, Jalecia Williamson and Te’Quan Coe, on staff.
“We are working to expand our campus and facilities to be able to serve more youth,” she said. “We would like to triple the number of students we can serve.”
North Industrial Machine held an event recently to get people better acquainted with Cypress Adventures, the services they offer and their hopes for expanding to include more students.
“We love supporting Aimee and the students at Cypress,” stated Brandy Johnson of North Industrial Machine. “The leadership building that comes from this program are much needed and are a model for our nation.”
After an introduction, Cox-King spoke to the attendees about the opportunities and experiences that allow adolescents to feel connected, belong and contribute to society.
