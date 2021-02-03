Cypress Adventures seeking participants

HARTSVILLE – Cypress Adventures is accepting applications for its free, 14-week, afterschool Youth Leadership Program.
Transportation is provided, and high school students receive course credit.
The application deadline for middle school students is Thursday, with a lottery drawing on Friday.
The application deadline for high school students is Feb. 10, with a lottery drawing on Feb. 11.
The Youth Leadership Program begins Feb. 15 with Mentor Training for high school students. The full program starts on Feb. 22.
Apply online at cypressadventures.org