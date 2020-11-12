Cypress Adventures to host a Flag Football Showdown Nov. 27

HARTSVILLE – Cypress Adventures will continue the Carolina/Clemson rivalry with its all-in-good-clean-fun Flag Football Showdown, “The Cypress Bowl” from noon until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27.

This first-of-its-kind fundraising event for Cypress Adventures features team-favorite tailgating spots, a flag football game and a food truck rodeo.

Join the fun at Byerly Park, 700 Russell Road, in Hartsville for hometown fun with “good, old-fashioned, spirited rivalry,” the Power of Play exhibits and more.

All proceeds will benefit Cypress Adventures.

“We thought it would be fun to have the traditional rivalry of a Clemson vs. Carolina game, closer to home, since the real teams couldn’t play,” said Aimee Cox-King, founder and executive director of Cypress Adventures. “Everyone around here is so passionate about their teams − their orange and purple, or their garnet and black − and everyone misses tailgating.