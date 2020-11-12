Cypress Adventures to host a Flag Football Showdown Nov. 27

HARTSVILLE – Cypress Adventures will continue the Carolina/Clemson rivalry with its all-in-good-clean-fun Flag Football Showdown, “The Cypress Bowl” from noon until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27.
This first-of-its-kind fundraising event for Cypress Adventures features team-favorite tailgating spots, a flag football game and a food truck rodeo.
Join the fun at Byerly Park, 700 Russell Road, in Hartsville for hometown fun with “good, old-fashioned, spirited rivalry,” the Power of Play exhibits and more.
All proceeds will benefit Cypress Adventures.
“We thought it would be fun to have the traditional rivalry of a Clemson vs. Carolina game, closer to home, since the real teams couldn’t play,” said Aimee Cox-King, founder and executive director of Cypress Adventures. “Everyone around here is so passionate about their teams − their orange and purple, or their garnet and black − and everyone misses tailgating.
"We decided to rent out a portion of the park, and the parking lot, so everyone could come and enjoy some socially distant tailgating. Grab your mask, and you can play flag football, coach or enjoy the food trucks. Of course, we thought of other strategic ways to raise money, like the opportunity for you to buy a referee’s call, become a coach, a team captain, or sponsor a player. It should be a lot of fun. And (it’s) a great way to work off the turkey and gravy!”
Cypress Adventures is a nonprofit youth leadership development program that fosters and nurtures the power of play, workforce readiness and civic engagement.
Through a formal partnership with Darlington County Schools, on their 5-acre campus at 881 Loblolly Lane, Cypress Adventures provides four 14-week after-school sessions, free-of-charge, to 80 students every semester, designed to teach practical leadership skills, workforce readiness and civic engagement to middle and high school students for credit. They also offer summer camp experiences and half- and full-day learning opportunities in June and July.
To find out more about tailgating, playing on a flag football team, or becoming a food vendor, visit cypressadventures.org or email: aimee@cypressadventrues.org or call (843) 610-0866.
