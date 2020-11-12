 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cypress Adventures to host a Flag Football Showdown Nov. 27
0 comments

Cypress Adventures to host a Flag Football Showdown Nov. 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARTSVILLE – Cypress Adventures will continue the Carolina/Clemson rivalry with its all-in-good-clean-fun Flag Football Showdown, “The Cypress Bowl” from noon until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27.

This first-of-its-kind fundraising event for Cypress Adventures features team-favorite tailgating spots, a flag football game and a food truck rodeo.

Join the fun at Byerly Park, 700 Russell Road, in Hartsville for hometown fun with “good, old-fashioned, spirited rivalry,” the Power of Play exhibits and more.

All proceeds will benefit Cypress Adventures.

“We thought it would be fun to have the traditional rivalry of a Clemson vs. Carolina game, closer to home, since the real teams couldn’t play,” said Aimee Cox-King, founder and executive director of Cypress Adventures. “Everyone around here is so passionate about their teams − their orange and purple, or their garnet and black − and everyone misses tailgating.

"We decided to rent out a portion of the park, and the parking lot, so everyone could come and enjoy some socially distant tailgating. Grab your mask, and you can play flag football, coach or enjoy the food trucks. Of course, we thought of other strategic ways to raise money, like the opportunity for you to buy a referee’s call, become a coach, a team captain, or sponsor a player. It should be a lot of fun. And (it’s) a great way to work off the turkey and gravy!”

Cypress Adventures is a nonprofit youth leadership development program that fosters and nurtures the power of play, workforce readiness and civic engagement.

Through a formal partnership with Darlington County Schools, on their 5-acre campus at 881 Loblolly Lane, Cypress Adventures provides four 14-week after-school sessions, free-of-charge, to 80 students every semester, designed to teach practical leadership skills, workforce readiness and civic engagement to middle and high school students for credit. They also offer summer camp experiences and half- and full-day learning opportunities in June and July.

To find out more about tailgating, playing on a flag football team, or becoming a food vendor, visit cypressadventures.org or email: aimee@cypressadventrues.org or call (843) 610-0866.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
CareSouth Carolina celebrates 40 years of service to Pee Dee
News

CareSouth Carolina celebrates 40 years of service to Pee Dee

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – For more than 40 years, CareSouth Carolina has stood by its community, serving as a medical home – a place where people can experience healing, caring relationships – regardless of their personal circumstance, and the best is yet to come.

Hudson wins race for Darlington County Sheriff
News

Hudson wins race for Darlington County Sheriff

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Democrat James Hudson Jr. won the race for Darlington County Sheriff with 49.33 percent of the votes or 15,949 votes to his Republican opponent Michael B. August’s 45.23 percent of the votes or 14,621

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert