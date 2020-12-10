Daily total of SC coronavirus cases drops below 2,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The streak is over.

On Thursday, for the first time in a week, the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina dropped to less than 2,000.

The number of cases reported Thursday was 1,883, plus 63 probable cases, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DEHEC also reported 12 additional deaths, plus three probable deaths.

The state had reported at least 2,000 new cases for six consecutive days. Since Dec. 4, the total was 14,390 cases.

South Carolina now has had a total of 225,053 cases, 16,633 probable cases, 4,291 deaths and 336 probable deaths.

In the Pee Dee on Thursday, Florence County led the way with 69 of the region’s 137 cases, and it had 10 of the region’s 14 probable cases.

Dillon County reported 29 cases and two probable cases, followed by Darlington County (19/1), Williamsburg County (10), Marlboro County (6/1) and Marion County (4).

Pee Dee counties reported three deaths, with two in Florence County and one in Darlington County. Dillon County reported one probable death.