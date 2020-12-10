Daily total of SC coronavirus cases drops below 2,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The streak is over.
On Thursday, for the first time in a week, the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina dropped to less than 2,000.
The number of cases reported Thursday was 1,883, plus 63 probable cases, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DEHEC also reported 12 additional deaths, plus three probable deaths.
The state had reported at least 2,000 new cases for six consecutive days. Since Dec. 4, the total was 14,390 cases.
South Carolina now has had a total of 225,053 cases, 16,633 probable cases, 4,291 deaths and 336 probable deaths.
In the Pee Dee on Thursday, Florence County led the way with 69 of the region’s 137 cases, and it had 10 of the region’s 14 probable cases.
Dillon County reported 29 cases and two probable cases, followed by Darlington County (19/1), Williamsburg County (10), Marlboro County (6/1) and Marion County (4).
Pee Dee counties reported three deaths, with two in Florence County and one in Darlington County. Dillon County reported one probable death.
Greenville County led the state with 302 cases, twice as many as any other county.
The total number of individual test results reported Wednesday to DHEC statewide was 8,828 (not including antibody tests). The percent positive was 21.3%.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
As of Wednesday, a total of 2,967,221 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
There are 310 testing opportunities available statewide. To find one, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.
