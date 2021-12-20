Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County is Jan. 27

Madison began dancing at the age of two under the direction of Brenda Cranford and her staff.

“In 2018, I taught my first dance class and ignited a strong passion for serving children through the art of dance,” Madison said. “I am a dance teacher at Palmetto Dance Center in Lugoff, where I teach styles such as tap, jazz and hip hop to students ages 4-16.”

In the spring of 2023, Madison said she will graduate from the University of South Carolina with a degree in early childhood education.

In her free time, Madison said she loves to spend time with her family.

Hood and DeLaine will be dancing the two-step to the theme Rednex-Cotton Eyed Joe. Their dance will also be choreographed by Ethan Dumas.

Hood was born and raised in Hartsville. She has been married to her husband, Michael, for 23 years, and they have two daughters, McLain and Maua. They also have a yellow lab named Bessie.

Hood is a certified, registered nurse and works at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center. She is an active member and elder at First Presbyterian Church in Hartsville.