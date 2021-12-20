HARTSVILLE – Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County is Jan. 27 at the Center Theater. There will be 13 teams competing for the trophy and the publics vote for People’s Choice Awards. Votes are by monetary ballets.
There will be a 90s theme this year and dancers chose their theme and dance style at a reveal party. This year's Master of Ceremonies will be ABC 15’s Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski.
All proceeds from the event go to Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault.
Two of the dance couples are Celebrity Dancer Jerry Cheatham and his professional partner, Madison Cheatham, and Celebrity Dancer Michelle Hood and her professional partner, Kenzie DeLaine.
The Cheathams will be dancing a jazz routine to a Backstreet Boys theme, choreographed by Ethan Dumas.
Jerry works at Sonoco in the position of Staff VP of Finance for the Industrial North America group. He has been with Sonoco for 33 years.
He is a native of Greenville and married to Carla Pate of Hartsville. They have three daughters, Kaitlin, Maya and Madison.
In his free time, a part from spending time with his family, Jerry enjoys golfing and volunteering time to causes that support education, community development and youth.
Madison began dancing at the age of two under the direction of Brenda Cranford and her staff.
“In 2018, I taught my first dance class and ignited a strong passion for serving children through the art of dance,” Madison said. “I am a dance teacher at Palmetto Dance Center in Lugoff, where I teach styles such as tap, jazz and hip hop to students ages 4-16.”
In the spring of 2023, Madison said she will graduate from the University of South Carolina with a degree in early childhood education.
In her free time, Madison said she loves to spend time with her family.
Hood and DeLaine will be dancing the two-step to the theme Rednex-Cotton Eyed Joe. Their dance will also be choreographed by Ethan Dumas.
Hood was born and raised in Hartsville. She has been married to her husband, Michael, for 23 years, and they have two daughters, McLain and Maua. They also have a yellow lab named Bessie.
Hood is a certified, registered nurse and works at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center. She is an active member and elder at First Presbyterian Church in Hartsville.
DeLaine is a retired physical scientist with Naval Oceanographic Office Department of the Navy and a native of Hartsville.
He has been actively involved in the Hartsville community with various non-profits and selected organizations. He was a member of the Leadership Hartsville Class of 2020.
He serves as member of City Council, representing District 1 Hartsville. He is also a member of the Butler Heritage Foundation Board of Directors and the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
DeLaine enjoys gourmet cooking, traveling and volunteering.
North Industrial Machine presents Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County 2022.
“We would like to thank North Industrial Machine for being this year’s Galaxy Sponsor,” said Tamara Kirven, producer of the show Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County. “We would also like to give Rubicon special thanks for their sponsorship and being this year's Horizon Star Sponsor. Without our sponsors, this event would not be possible.”
Tickets are on sale now. Please visit dwtsofdc.com for more information. Don't forget to vote for your favorite team.