Darlington County Courthouse could return to normal operations in May

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County Courthouse could return to standard operations in May.

Marion Stewart III, the Darlington County administrator, told the Darlington County Council at their meeting Monday evening that if the COVID-19 numbers stay down that Clerk of Court Scott Suggs could return the courthouse to normal operations in May.

Stewart said that Suggs was continuing to keep the courthouse partially open now.

“Before COVID, you could go up there, go through security and go roam the building essentially, if you wanted to go roam the building,” Stewart said. “You just can’t do that now.”

He said that when someone comes to the courthouse, they’re met downstairs and helped as much as possible in the lobby. Stewart added that workers have permission to take someone to another location if needed, but that is discouraged due to the size of the elevators in the building.

However, Stewart added that the courthouse could return to normal operations in May.