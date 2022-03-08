Darlington County Dancing with the Stars reset for March 17

Ethan Dumas is from Anderson, where he found his passion for dance. He has participated in works choreographed by Dejan Tubic, Ephrat Asherie, Xu Ying, and Tex the Artist as well as his own choreography. Most recently Dumas has choreographed a work titled “Se Prélasser” at Coker University and performed repertoire with the Coker Repertory Dance Company.

Angie Stone Godbold resides in Darlington, where she is serving her first term on Darlington County Council. She is employed by Domtar Paper Company. She serves as the Marlboro Mill in Bennettsville community relations coordinator “focused on promoting sustainable practices, as well as, leadership alliance to ensure overall administrative operation efficiency.” She is a licensed realtor for Berkshire Hathaway/Burt Jordan Realty and is actively involved in the children’s ministry at Darlington First Baptist Church.

In her spare time, she likes working on community projects, reading, planning events and spending time with her husband, Ken, and their son, Stone.