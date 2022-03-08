Darlington County Dancing with the Stars reset for March 17

HARTSVILLE – Dancing with the stars of Darlington County, previously scheduled for Jan. 27 at the Center Theater, will take place March 17 at the Center Theater.
There is a 90s theme. This year’s master of ceremonies will be ABC 15’s Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski.
All proceeds from the event go to Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault.
Twelve teams are vying for the public’s vote for People’s Choice and for the judges’ votes to take home the coveted trophy the night of the event. People’s Choice votes are by monetary ballets.
Teams competing are: Jerry Cheatham and Madison Cheatham, Michelle Hood and Kenzie DeLaine, Alex Forest and Marlin Ketter, Angie Godbold and Ethan Dumas, Will Floyd and Tracee Auman, James Hudson and Ginger Avant, Jacob Godwin and Shantella Harris, Amanda Boykin and Jeffery Tadlock, Anna Tingen and Jerome Richardson, Macy Poaps and Michael Milbee, Justin Evans and Marty Ingram and Bryson Caldwell and Heather Norment.
The final teams to be featured are:
Celebrity Angie Godbold will dance with professional dancer, Ethan Dumas. He also choreographed their contemporary waltz to the theme – Haddaway—Aerosmith.
Ethan Dumas is from Anderson, where he found his passion for dance. He has participated in works choreographed by Dejan Tubic, Ephrat Asherie, Xu Ying, and Tex the Artist as well as his own choreography. Most recently Dumas has choreographed a work titled “Se Prélasser” at Coker University and performed repertoire with the Coker Repertory Dance Company.
Angie Stone Godbold resides in Darlington, where she is serving her first term on Darlington County Council. She is employed by Domtar Paper Company. She serves as the Marlboro Mill in Bennettsville community relations coordinator “focused on promoting sustainable practices, as well as, leadership alliance to ensure overall administrative operation efficiency.” She is a licensed realtor for Berkshire Hathaway/Burt Jordan Realty and is actively involved in the children’s ministry at Darlington First Baptist Church.
In her spare time, she likes working on community projects, reading, planning events and spending time with her husband, Ken, and their son, Stone.
Godbold said she chose to participate in Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County “to promote continued awareness of the Pee Dee Coalition and the organization’s efforts to provide victims of domestic violence, especially their children, a safe place and resources to help them heal and develop a new, more positive and happy start in their lives. And, as “pay back” for nominating her brother-in-law, Hartsville Fire Chief Jeff Burr, a few years ago, he has returned the favor –—all in fun and for a great cause.”
Celebrity dancer Jacob Godwin is paired with professional dancer, Shantella Harris. Harris has choreographed their jive/quick step to the theme – Haddaway—Saved by the Bell.
Jacob Godwin is a lawyer at Saleeby & Cox Law Firm in Hartsville. He was born and raised in his family’s business, Rambo’s Shoes. When he is not at the office or in the courtroom, he enjoys spending time on the lake with his family, friends and his Golden Retriever, Abby.
Shantella Harris is a native of lower Florence County. She is a wife and busy mom of three. She is a certified dance instructor and creative director of Driven by Dance Studio. She is the soon-to-be graduate of Cover University with a Bachelor of Arts in dance education. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, fishing and motorcycle riding.
Celebrity dancer Bryson Caldwell is paired with professional dancer, Heather Norment. Their hip hop dance to the theme – Haddaway—Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch is choreographed by Meredith Sims.
Bryson S. Caldwell resides in Hartsville, where he services on Hartsville City Council. He owns Caldwell Insurance Consultants LLC, and is involved in multiple entrepreneurial endeavors. As the community’s servant, Caldwell serves as Worshipful Master of Myrtle Lodge # 64, a member of Ashland Consistory #246, Crescent Temple #148, executive board of the Hartsville Chapter NAACP and host of other organizations.
Heather Norment is a Hartsville native who serves as the executive assistant to the president at Coker University, where she is also an associate lecturer of dance for the McCall School of Visual and Performing Arts. She earned her M.F.A. at Sarah Lawrence College. She served as the director of dance for the School of Discovery, helped initialize dance programs for children in local Head Start programs, and taught creative movement classes for K-5 students in New York public schools. Norment has also served as arts education coordinator for Black Creek Arts Council; and program coordinator to enhance arts education for the Pee Dee Region.
Norment joined Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County eight years ago as artistic director. She said since then she has “enjoyed choreographing the opening numbers, competing in the event and fundraising for the Pee Dee Coalition.”
She and her husband, Louis, live on a farm with their two children, Henry and Magnolia. When she isn’t dancing, Norment said she is enjoying farm life, spending quality time with her family and friends, and community service through church.
Please visit dwtsofdc.com for more information. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite team.