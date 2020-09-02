Darlington County deputies arrest Hartsville man; seize meth, cash and guns

DARLINGTON, S.C. – In response to community complaints Darlington County Sheriff's deputies conducted an investigation into a residence at 1147Sandwood Drive, served a search warrant and Tuesday arrested a Hartsville man.
“My narcotics Investigators conducted a thorough investigation following community complaints concerning illegal activity occurring at this residence,” said Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis through a press release. “Drugs, money, and guns, including a stolen pistol, were retrieved from the residence.”
Leon Davis Jr., 49, of Hartsville was arrested and is charged with possession of a stolen pistol, two counts of distribution of meth second offense, and possession with intent to distribute meth second offense, according to the release.
Davis remains in the W. Glenn Campbell detention center awaiting bond to be set.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!