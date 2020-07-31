DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington County Sheriff's deputies Thursday executed a search warrant at a Dovesville resident and seized drugs and a fire arm.
Drug enforcement deputies backed up by the agency's special incident response team executed the warrant at a home on Cedar Ridge Road, according to a release from the agency.
“Investigators located over 11 pounds of marijuana, crack cocaine, weight scales, a handgun and drug paraphernalia,” said Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis. “Investigators arrested Lashawn Alexander Alford, 40, of Dovesville who will face charges related to this investigation.”
Alford, as of Friday noon, remained in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center without charge, according to the detention center's Website.
The investigation that lead to the search warrant continues and additional arrests are expected, according to the release.
