Darlington County has topped 2,700 coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Darlington County reported 35 new confirmed coronavirus cases and three probable cases on Monday, but it reported no deaths.

The county now has had 2,703 cases and 585 probable cases through Monday. It ranks 18th out of 46 counties with 71 deaths, and it has reported six probable deaths.

The county ranks 26th in South Carolina with a rate of 4,057.46 cases per 100,000 people.

The spike in confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina continued Monday.

The state reported 2,413 new cases, marking the fourth consecutive day it has reported at least 2,000 new cases, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The state has topped 1,000 cases in 20 consecutive days.

Since Friday, the four-day total is 10,136 cases.

Of the 214 new cases reported Monday in Pee Dee counties, Florence County led the way with 100. Dillon County was next with 39, followed by Darlington County (35), Marion and Marlboro counties (16 each) and Williamsburg County (8).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Greenville County led the state with 367 cases, followed by Spartanburg County (224). Horry County reported 181 cases.