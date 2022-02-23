Darlington County Historical Commission to break ground on two-story museum addition

He said the real beauty of this new building is that it won’t cause the taxpayers a dime. All the work will be done with funds from Phillips’ generous gift.

All except for two offices, the first floor will be an exhibit gallery and the second floor will be the research center and library. Gandy said the old part of the museum will be the archival vault.

Gandy said what is unique about this museum it that it will be one of only a few museums in the state where patrons can go through gallery exhibits, have a desire to learn more about the exhibits, and go immediately upstairs to do the research to satisfy their curiosity.

“We are working to preserve, protect and promote our rich history in Darlington County,” Gandy said.

Darlington County has a rich historical narrative, he said.

Gandy said Phillips understood the importance of preserving Darlington County’s history for future generations. He said her love for local history was well known.