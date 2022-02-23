Darlington County Historical Commission to break ground on two-story museum addition

DARLINGTON – The Darlington County Historical Commission will break ground on a 8,880 sq. ft. two-story museum addition at 2 p.m. March 2 on the south lawn of the Historical Commission, 204 Hewitt St. in Darlington.
The public is invited to share in this celebration, said Brian Gandy, director of the Darlington County Historical Commission. Light refreshments will be served at the Darlington County Voter registration Training Building after the ceremony.
The project is fully funded by a gift from the estate of Carolyn “Bet” Norment Phillips, who bequeathed $4 million to the Historical Commission for the purpose of a county museum.
“Bet’s love of history and her commitment to Darlington County is to the benefit of us all,” said Gandy. “This will be wonderful for everyone in Darlington County.”
He said the building phase should take about a year; then another six months to outfit the inside.
The project is expected to cost “just over $3 million.” With the cost of materials going up during COVID, they debated on whether to start the project at this time but decided not to wait, he said.
The historical commission operates in a building on Hewitt Street in Darlington that was built in 1937.
He said the real beauty of this new building is that it won’t cause the taxpayers a dime. All the work will be done with funds from Phillips’ generous gift.
All except for two offices, the first floor will be an exhibit gallery and the second floor will be the research center and library. Gandy said the old part of the museum will be the archival vault.
Gandy said what is unique about this museum it that it will be one of only a few museums in the state where patrons can go through gallery exhibits, have a desire to learn more about the exhibits, and go immediately upstairs to do the research to satisfy their curiosity.
“We are working to preserve, protect and promote our rich history in Darlington County,” Gandy said.
Darlington County has a rich historical narrative, he said.
Gandy said Phillips understood the importance of preserving Darlington County’s history for future generations. He said her love for local history was well known.
During the war years of 1942-45, Gandy said, a group of people in Darlington published a newsletter to send to local troops in the war. He said Phillips secured copies of every one of the chronicles and published them in two bound volumes. The proceeds from the sale of these books were given 100 percent back to the commission, Gandy said.
So he said he wasn’t surprised that she left them something.
The amount of the bequest was a shock, he said. He said when he would go to her house to pick up something for the Historical Commission collection and she would ask him what he would do if the commission had an extra $5,000, then $7,000. Toward the end she started asking what he would do with $25,000. Gandy said he would always tell her his ideas for using the money.
“I really thought we would get between $1,000 and $5, 000,” Gandy said.
When he was told the amount, Gandy said he thought it was an error.
Gandy said it was like she gave every resident of Darlington County at the time of her death $68, according to the census count.
Gandy said it was her wish to see a true museum dedicated to preserving the history of Darlington County built.
“None of this would be possible without Bet,” Gandy said.
He said this will be a luxury for Darlington County. He said it will bring in tourism and give Darlington County a chance to brag about its history.
Phillips, who died on March 11, 2018, at the age of 89, was a native of Darlington.