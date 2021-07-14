Darlington County Humane Society embarks on capital campaign to build new shelter in Hartsville

On Monday night, the Darlington County Council was provided an information packet on the Raise the Woof Capital Campaign for the construction of the new Darlington County Humane Society in Hartsville.

“Since 1997, the Darlington County Humane Society has cared for Darlington County’s homeless pets from what used to be the Darlington County Dog Pound,” states the Raise the Woof campaign website. “The original facility was located on one acre of land surrounded by swamp land and was renovated to look more like a shelter. However, the aging building and cramped quarters are catching up to the growing number of abandoned animals brought in each year.”

In 2019 alone, 3,053 animals were brought to the shelter, said Suzy Moyd, who is assisting with campaign information disbursement. She said housing is not consistent across the property, with some animals in climate controlled spaces, but the majority doubled up in kennels without real insulation from harsh weather.

“Dogs are in kennels with no direct access area dedicated to running and stretching, even during cleaning, unless volunteers are there and available to walk them to the exercise area. What the countless volunteers and workers of DCHS do to care for the animals from sun-up to sun-down is overwhelming and our community is grateful for the tremendous role they play,” she said.