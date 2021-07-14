Darlington County Humane Society embarks on capital campaign to build new shelter in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Darlington County Humane Society is embarking on a capital campaign to fund a new animal shelter. Land has been purchased for the new shelter to be built in Hartsville.
“A six-acre parcel of land on Washington Street was brought to our attention in early 2020 by one of the owners, the late Mr. Joe Lavender. He and his business partners − Bobby Dempsey, Bill Dempsey and Windi Dempsey − believe in the need for a new facility and offered the land at a more modest selling price to ensure the Humane Society could have a home in the heart of Hartsville where it would attract more people to adopt and volunteer. It is because of their generosity that we can be in such a busy, high traffic location, which was one of the critical recommendations an expert panel of assessors rendered in 2019 through a contracted assessment of our program,” said Becky Skipper, a Capital Campaign Committee member.
“More visibility means we can also more easily fulfill our vision of being more than a shelter − also a community hub with job training, education and outreach, volunteerism opportunities as well as more easily be successful in having revenue generating activities like a store and event space,” said Nikki Wynkoop, a Capital Campaign Committee member. “This first step in securing a location embeds us downtown, and now we hope the community responds as well with support to turn our vision into brick and mortar.”
On Monday night, the Darlington County Council was provided an information packet on the Raise the Woof Capital Campaign for the construction of the new Darlington County Humane Society in Hartsville.
“Since 1997, the Darlington County Humane Society has cared for Darlington County’s homeless pets from what used to be the Darlington County Dog Pound,” states the Raise the Woof campaign website. “The original facility was located on one acre of land surrounded by swamp land and was renovated to look more like a shelter. However, the aging building and cramped quarters are catching up to the growing number of abandoned animals brought in each year.”
In 2019 alone, 3,053 animals were brought to the shelter, said Suzy Moyd, who is assisting with campaign information disbursement. She said housing is not consistent across the property, with some animals in climate controlled spaces, but the majority doubled up in kennels without real insulation from harsh weather.
“Dogs are in kennels with no direct access area dedicated to running and stretching, even during cleaning, unless volunteers are there and available to walk them to the exercise area. What the countless volunteers and workers of DCHS do to care for the animals from sun-up to sun-down is overwhelming and our community is grateful for the tremendous role they play,” she said.
“With such a high intake of incoming pets each year and increasingly dramatic weather conditions like severe heat waves, uncharacteristic freezes and hurricanes to which the animals are exposed, a new and improved shelter is a necessity,” Moyd said. “Our existing shelter that has been standing for many years is now simply inadequate for providing the care and shelter it is expected to provide. It is also not a true depiction of the progressive nature of Darlington County, our community.”
Dominion Seven Architects, based out of Lynchburg, Virginia, has been designing animal shelters throughout the eastern portion of the United States for 25 years. It provided the assessment findings. The Dominion Seven staff has received training from the Humane Society of the United States, National Animal Care & Control Association and the American Humane Society and was referred by the Humane Society of the United States. They determined the county needs a 20,000-square-foot indoor facility that includes public and community education space to transform how the community manages its homeless pets.
The Dominion Seven Architects report suggested the ideal shelter site is one that is “centrally located to a population base and located on a busy street where it is visible to passerby.” A location near retail establishments, entertainment and recreation venues or tourist’s areas would also be a plus in that these types of locations will bring unintentional visitors, it stated.
Their report evaluated the historical animal demographics regarding intake and disposition, the condition of the existing facility and the programmatic needs for a new shelter. Data was collected from 2008 to 2018.
The report indicated that on “average during that time frame 3,893 animals are received each year through the work of the animal control officers and the public, with 57% of the animals being canines and 43% being felines. The adult to juvenile percentage is 43% to 57%. Through efforts of the Humane Society, the number of intakes has declined by approximately 400 animals over the past four years. During these years, the dogs still outnumber the cats, but the difference is about eight percentage points.
“Over the last four years, about 12% of the animals were adopted, 3% reclaimed by their owners and 55% were saved by a rescue group. This translates into a 70% save rate. During the same time period, 24% of the animals were euthanized, 6% died in the shelter and 1% escaped.”
The report noted that “shelter staff and volunteers do an incredible job caring for the animals. They are dedicated, passionate and loyal to their mission.”
The new indoor facility will help save more animals, Moyd said. The design will help keep animals healthy by providing a clean environment and will move the animals from the current outdoor kennels into an indoor facility. She said the new facility will house the animals in proper climate-controlled sleeping.
On Sept. 24, DCHS will host its sixth annual Evening Under the Oaks fundraiser at Oak Manor Inn with proceeds going to the capital campaign. To become a sponsor of Evening Under the Oaks or make a donation directly to the Raise the Woof Capital Campaign contact Becky Skipper or Nikki Wynkoop directly through eutofundraiser@gmail.com. If you’d like to make a recurring or one-time online donation to the Raise the Woof campaign, you can do so at raisethewoofdchs.org.
Skipper said the committee would like to thank Smith & Watts Law and Abbott, McKissick & Hopewell Law Firm for their help and donations to purchase and contract the land.
Darlington County Humane Society is a private non-profit organization that is under contract with Darlington County to care for stray animals and seeks to find homes for these companion animals. Their organization also operates a bridge transitional facility at a site separate from the shelter. Jeannie Gainey is the president of the DCHS board.