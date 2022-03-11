Darlington County Humane Society hopes to reach $5 million goal for new animal shelter

HARTSVILLE – The Darlington County Humane Society is undertaking a major capital campaign to build a new animal shelter for Darlington County’s unwanted dogs and cats.

“We are all volunteers who are passionate about the shelter project,” said Nicole Wynkoop who is one of the volunteers spearheading the effort.

Their goal is to raise $5 million and they are asking the community’s help.

“I understand $5 million sounds high, but it is in line with others,” she said.

Every effort is being made to make it the new location cost efficient while meeting the standards required for the new shelter.

“We have learned a lot in putting together a plan,” she said.

The group has already raised $1.1 million. Wynkoop said it is their hope to raise the remainder of the $5 million this year and start construction in 2023. With the money already raised, they were able to purchase six acres of land behind Lowe’s in Hartsville for the purpose of building a new shelter. The land was offered at below market value, she said.

The building design will help keep animals healthy by providing a clean environment and will move the animals from the current outdoor kennels into an indoor facility. She said the new facility will house the animals in proper climate-controlled sleeping areas.

The location will provide more visibility in its higher traffic area and will enable them to better fulfill their vision of being more than a shelter − a community hub with education and outreach, volunteerism opportunities as well as more easily successful in having revenue generating activities like a store and event space, Wynkoop said.

They want this to be more than a place for sheltering animals. It will be a place for activities and educational opportunities. Wynkoop said they have already started working with schools and other organizations to discover what opportunities there might be for the shelter to provide educational resources.

Wynkoop, a professional fundraiser, and her committee have a detailed plan for raising funds from corporations, individuals and foundations. The all-volunteer committee includes Wynkoop, Becky Skipper, Lauri McLeland and Jennifer Evans.

“We are looking for local and national foundations,” she said. “We are confident we have a good plan in place, but we welcome any input. We love the Humane Society and the staff (at the Darlington County Animal Shelter).”

Fundraising efforts were begun with Evening Under the Oaks. Due to COVID, the event has shifted from spring to fall. Wynkoop said they have had a lot of community support for this event. In 2021 it raised $100,000 in ticket sales and sponsorships.

“We are very lucky we have such a generous community,” she said.

In the past nine or 10 weeks, she said they have taken in 460 animals, showing just how great the need is for more space to house the animals.

“We need fosters, adopters, food and other supplies,” she said. Follow their Facebook page to find out the current needs.

In a report made by Dominion Seven Architects, based out of Lynchburg, Virginia, it was determined the county needs a 20,000-square-foot indoor facility that includes public and community education space to transform how the community manages its homeless pets.

The Dominion Seven Architects report suggested the ideal shelter site is one that is “centrally located to a population base and located on a busy street where it is visible to passerby.” A location near retail establishments, entertainment and recreation venues or tourist’s areas would also be a plus in that these types of locations will bring unintentional visitors.

“Since 1997, the Darlington County Humane Society has cared for Darlington County’s homeless pets from what used to be the Darlington County Dog Pound,” states the Raise the Woof campaign website. Located at 1701 Animal Control Boulevard in Darlington, the existing shelter is at a dead-end road off of Route 151 with much of the animal housing outdoors and subjected to extreme weather conditions.

Visit www.raisethewoofdchs.org to find out more about their plans and to donate.

