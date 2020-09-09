 Skip to main content
Darlington County school decision delayed
DARLINGTON COUNTY

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County School District will wait until after the Darlington County Board of Education meeting Monday to decide whether students will continue eLearning or return to in-person learning on Sept. 21.

“We are continuing to watch the numbers,” Superintendent Tim Newman said. “As of Monday’s DHEC report, Darlington County is rated HIGH, which would seem to indicate that we continue with eLearning. But the trend shows a clear and regular decline in cases, which may indicate we can return to in-person school.

“We want to return to in-person learning as soon as safely possible to do so, and we hope this delay will allow us to gather more data to make the best decision.”

District students not enrolled in the Darlington County Virtual Academy began the school year on Tuesday in the eLearning format. That will continue through Sept. 18. How schools provide instruction after the 18th will depend on the board’s decision at its Monday meeting.

The district will communicate the board's decision to parents and employees via phone call, email and text message after the decision is made.

