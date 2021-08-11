Darlington County School District announces new Red Apple Pass program

DARLINGTON – The Darlington County School District (DCSD) has revamped its Red Apple Pass program with the same benefits community members enjoyed before and an enhanced identification system.
The Red Apple Pass program allows a cardholder to attend school-sponsored athletic, music, dramatic and/or band events held in Darlington County free of charge, except sports playoffs and championships.
All district schools honor the Red Apple Pass cards at school-sponsored events. To use the pass, cardholders must show their card at the gate or ticket office. They also might be asked to sign in at that time.
Citizens eligible for the Red Apple Pass program will now receive a brand new Red Apple Pass card featuring photo identification. The new card will hold up better in wallets and will increase security at school events. All current Red Apple Pass cardholders must enroll in the new program and receive the new card. The old paper card has been phased out and will no longer be accepted.
The updated program also allows the district’s Office of Communications to maintain records digitally, improving efficiency in enrolling new members and recalling past records.
To be eligible for a new Red Apple Pass card, a person must be both a resident of Darlington County and at least 60 years of age or certified permanently disabled.
Darlington County residents wishing to participate in DCSD’s Red Apple Pass program must get a new Red Apple Pass card. Red Apple Passes will be issued at the district administration building at 120 E. Smith Ave. in Darlington. Passes will be issued on the following schedule:
Last name begins with A-G: Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Last name begins with H-N: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Last name begins with O-Z: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For the convenience of community members, the district will also visit local library branches for one day each in August for Red Apple Passes. Those dates will be: Friday, Aug. 13, at the Lamar Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 20, at the Society Hill Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 27, at the Hartsville Memorial Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In order to enroll, Darlington County citizens must present a state-issued photo identification and, as appropriate, permanent disability documentation from the Social Security Administration.
The school district’s Red Apple Pass program is one of the largest programs of its kind in South Carolina with nearly 7,000 passes issued during the course of the program. The Red Apple Pass program is ongoing, with passes being non-expiring and non-transferable.