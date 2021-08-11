Darlington County School District announces new Red Apple Pass program

Darlington County residents wishing to participate in DCSD’s Red Apple Pass program must get a new Red Apple Pass card. Red Apple Passes will be issued at the district administration building at 120 E. Smith Ave. in Darlington. Passes will be issued on the following schedule:

Last name begins with A-G: Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Last name begins with H-N: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Last name begins with O-Z: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For the convenience of community members, the district will also visit local library branches for one day each in August for Red Apple Passes. Those dates will be: Friday, Aug. 13, at the Lamar Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 20, at the Society Hill Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 27, at the Hartsville Memorial Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In order to enroll, Darlington County citizens must present a state-issued photo identification and, as appropriate, permanent disability documentation from the Social Security Administration.