Darlington County School District offers students option to transfer

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington County School District families can request to switch to virtual or face-to-face learning modes during the district’s Transfer Application Period.

The period starts Friday and ends on Nov. 30.

During the two-week Transfer Period, families who wish to transfer from the Darlington County Virtual Academy to a traditional face-to-face school and families who wish to transfer from face-to-face learning to the Darlington County Virtual Academy can apply to do so. Families who do not wish to change their child’s learning mode do not need to take any action.

Students who do not apply to move during the Transfer Application Period will stay with their current learning mode until the end of the year.

The application to switch learning modes will be available on the district’s website at dcsdschools.org beginning Friday. The application period will close and no applications will be accepted after 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.