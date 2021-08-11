 Skip to main content
Darlington County School District strengthens policy for giving medication at school
DARLINGTON SCHOOLS

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Focusing on the safety of all students, the Darlington County School District announced that all medications to be administered at school, including both prescription and over-the-counter medication, will require a DCSD “Permission for School Administration of Medication” form signed by a physician.

Additionally, all medication − whether prescription or over-the-counter − must also have a label from a pharmacy attached to the packaging per South Carolina state law.

Students are not allowed to carry any medicine at school. Only life-saving medication, such as an EpiPen or an inhaler, may be carried by a student and only with a doctor’s order and permission.

The Permission for School Administration of Medication form can be obtained from a school nurse or from the district’s website under DEPARTMENTS − STUDENT HEALTH SERVICES − MEDICATION FORMS AND GUIDELINES..

This decision comes after much consultation with surrounding school districts and medical professionals.

