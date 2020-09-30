Darlington County schools announce online athletic ticket sales

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County School District is excited to introduce a new online ticketing program for high school sports.
The online ticketing program will allow fans to purchase tickets in advance of an event while also allowing the high schools to accurately track the number of fans in the stands.
Support Local Journalism
The online ticket sales option is now live for Hartsville High School and Darlington High School. Lamar High School’s online ticket sales will be live in the coming days.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols and a current seating capacity limit at all district venues of 25 percent, tickets will be sold online under a strict schedule to ensure everyone gets a fair chance to purchase. Tickets will be on sale for an event approximately five days before the game. The first two days that tickets go on sale, the tickets will only be available for purchase by the families of student-athletes, cheerleaders, band members, etc., who are participating in the competition. Each student participant will be limited to two tickets for the event. After those two days, tickets will then become available to members of the general public. No tickets will be sold at the gate for home games.
When visiting the athletic website for a Darington County high school, sports fans will find a link to purchase tickets online. First-time customers will need to create a free account. The process is quick and simple. After creating an account, customers will use that account the next time they purchase tickets.
The online ticket sales option will apply to home games. The process for ticket sales for away games will depend on the school hosting the event, and high schools will communicate those options on a weekly basis.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!