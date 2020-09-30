Darlington County schools announce online athletic ticket sales

Due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols and a current seating capacity limit at all district venues of 25 percent, tickets will be sold online under a strict schedule to ensure everyone gets a fair chance to purchase. Tickets will be on sale for an event approximately five days before the game. The first two days that tickets go on sale, the tickets will only be available for purchase by the families of student-athletes, cheerleaders, band members, etc., who are participating in the competition. Each student participant will be limited to two tickets for the event. After those two days, tickets will then become available to members of the general public. No tickets will be sold at the gate for home games.