Darlington County schools name Brown executive director of technology

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Benjamin Brown will become the Darlington County School District’s new executive director of technology.

Brown brings an extensive professional background that spans two decades in education and technology services.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Brown and his diverse experiences to the Darlington County School District,” Superintendent Tim Newman said. “I am confident he will continue to strengthen and build our capability to provide students and staff with opportunities to learn and grow through the use of technology.”

Brown most recently served as the executive director of information technology for Durham Public Schools in North Carolina, a school district of 53 schools and more than 31,500 students. Brown taught networking and technology at the Darlington County Institute of Technology from 2006-2010. He has also served as a network technician in Williamsburg County School District and Guilford County Schools in North Carolina.

Prior to his time with Durham Public Schools, Brown was the chief technology officer for Northampton County Schools and an assistant principal in Cumberland County Schools in North Carolina.