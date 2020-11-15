Darlington County schools name Brown executive director of technology

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Benjamin Brown will become the Darlington County School District’s new executive director of technology.
Brown brings an extensive professional background that spans two decades in education and technology services.
“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Brown and his diverse experiences to the Darlington County School District,” Superintendent Tim Newman said. “I am confident he will continue to strengthen and build our capability to provide students and staff with opportunities to learn and grow through the use of technology.”
Brown most recently served as the executive director of information technology for Durham Public Schools in North Carolina, a school district of 53 schools and more than 31,500 students. Brown taught networking and technology at the Darlington County Institute of Technology from 2006-2010. He has also served as a network technician in Williamsburg County School District and Guilford County Schools in North Carolina.
Prior to his time with Durham Public Schools, Brown was the chief technology officer for Northampton County Schools and an assistant principal in Cumberland County Schools in North Carolina.
“I am overjoyed about returning to DSCD and embarking on this new journey,” Brown said. “Likewise, I am committed to working with the DCSD team to create an instructional environment that fosters and encompasses innovation as well as a sustainable IT infrastructure that supports personalized student learning and bolsters achievement. I look forward to working with DCSD educators, students, families and the Darlington County community.”
Brown holds a Master of Education in School Administration and an Education Specialist certification in Curriculum and Instruction from Cambridge College. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Liberal Studies and an Associate of Science in Computer Science Information Technology from Limestone College. He has also completed the S.C. Department of Education’s DIRECT Program (Developing Instruction Readiness for Educators of Career and Technical Education). He is certified as an educator and administrator in both South Carolina and North Carolina, and he is a Certified Education Technology Leader through the Consortium for School Networking.
The executive director of technology provides leadership for the development, implementation, operation, monitoring and evaluation of the technology program. The executive director of technology works collaboratively with other members of the school district’s central office staff and school building staff to use technology and include technology applications as an integral part of the total program as well as to support the total instructional program.
Brown will begin his new role in early December.
