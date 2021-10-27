Darlington County Schools name director of construction and facilities

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington County Schools announced the hiring of Jeriot Burr, a longtime local architectural design and construction project manager, on Friday as the district’s director of construction and facilities.

Burr will be charged with providing effective leadership in the planning and implementation of preventative and routine maintenance of the district’s facilities and grounds.

He joins a team that will ensure the execution of the district’s multi-year capital building program and will act as the primary contact for coordination and oversight of the district’s capital improvement plan funds.

Burr has more than 20 years of experience in managing the design and construction of building projects in the Carolinas.

Most recently he worked for FBi Construction, where he has directly managed construction of new facilities, renovations, and addition projects — the overwhelming majority of which fell within the scope of K-12 schools.

“Mr. Burr’s wealth of knowledge and experience will be an asset to the district,” said Superintendent Dr. Tim Newman. “I look forward to working with Mr. Burr as we continue to give our students safe and inviting schools and facilities.”

Burr holds an Associate of Science in Engineering Technology from Florence-Darlington Technical College. He is a member of the Association of General Contractors, the American Institute of Architects, and the International Building Code Council.