Darlington County Schools to return to the classroom on Sept. 21

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington County public school students will return to classrooms on Sept. 21.
Superintendent Tim A. Newman’s recommendation for in-school learning passed with a 6-1 vote Monday night at a Darlington County School District board meeting.
Elementary students in grades K through 5 will attend classes five days per week in person, and middle school and high school students in grades 6 through 12 will use an A-B schedule to attend school in person two days per week (Monday/Wednesday and Tuesday/Thursday) and continue eLearning for the remaining three days.
Students enrolled in the Darlington County Virtual Academy will continue their virtual lessons uninterrupted. The decision is based on the trend of declining COVID-19 cases in the county, as reported by DHEC.
“Over the past few weeks, the reports have indicated that the numbers of infections and cases are declining in Darlington County,” said Warren Jeffords, chairman of the Darlington County Board of Education. “We are eager to get students safely back to in-person learning. Other schools and districts around us have returned successfully. We have the safety procedures in place, and we will strictly enforce them. We believe our students learn best in a classroom and we want to provide them that opportunity in a safe manner.”
Based on the number of students in the buildings, the district is confident social distancing guidelines can be maintained to ensure students’ ability to safely attend school in person five days a week, stated a release from the district.
Newman said he feels strongly that the district has things in place that will protect its students, teachers and staff if they return to face-to-face learning.
“Based on what I am looking at, I’m ready for our students to get back to school,” Newman said. “So it is going to be my recommendation …that we will have everything in place to social distance for our youngest students coming back five days a week and also from the AB standpoint for middle and high school students.”
By splitting the student bodies of the middle and high schools in half, the lower numbers of students will allow for proper social distancing, creating a safe environment for students and staff. Middle and high school students will be notified of their assigned in-person days by their school this week.
Students enrolled in self-contained special education classes will return to face-to-face school five days a week also..
The vote came after extensive discussion by members of the board.
Board member Charles Govan of Hartsville, District 6, expressed concerns about the aging populations employed by the district and the safety of the students.
Questions were asked about evaluating the situation after going back to the classroom and when that would happen.
Wanda Hassler of Hartsville, District 7, said that this is not an easy decision to make. She said they know that students do better in a face-to-face environment, but they have to weigh two sides of the situation – safety vs the need to get back to in-person classroom learning.
Jamie Morphis of Hartsville, District 8, said he didn’t know if they would ever get to the number of cases that would allow them to go back to school in person but that students need to be in school.
Newman agreed students need to be back in school. Newman said some students are falling further and further behind the longer they stay at home.
He said it is troublesome to him that some of the hot spots are not working in some places. He said they need to think about the students and those who do not have internet.
Newman also said their students are also watching other people being able to participate in competitions not only in athletics but also in band.
Jeffords, the District 4 representative, said this is not an easy decision at all. He said they want the students back in school as soon as possible. He said he didn’t see why they couldn’t get back to the classroom if they social distance, wear mask and wash hands as recommended.
“We would not move to in-person school if we did not believe we could do so as safely as possible," he said. "Together we will work to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff.”
Hassler said, “We have to come together to defeat this virus.”
He asked the community to support the schools as they navigate through the opening back up of schools.
“I feel like we are making the right decision,” Newman said after the vote.
The district has outlined numerous safety practices and procedures in their Back-to-School guide:
- Students and staff will be instructed to stay home when sick.
- All staff and students will be required to wear masks covering nose and mouth while in the schools and on the buses.
- High touch areas (doorknobs, handles, etc.) will be sanitized daily.
- Restrooms will be cleaned throughout the day.
- Students and staff will maintain proper social distancing.
- Desks will be adequately spaced.
- No visitors will be permitted beyond the front office.
- Students will be taught and reminded of proper hand-washing. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the building.
- Sharing of items that are difficult to clean or disinfect will be discouraged.
- Schools will provide physical guides, such as tape on floors or sidewalks and signs on walls, to ensure social distancing and create a safe traffic flow.
- Signage about COVID-19 symptoms, preventing spreading germs, hand washing, etc., will be placed strategically throughout school and district buildings.
- Drinking fountains will be off-limits. Students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles.
- Classrooms and high traffic areas will be stocked with cleaner, paper towels and hand sanitizer.
- Health offices will be managed to provide appropriate isolation of sick students or staff.
The next board meeting will be on Oct. 12.
