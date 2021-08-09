Darlington County students return to school, encouraged to wear masks

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Children in Darlington County woke up to a foggy morning, but gray skies gave way later to a typical August day of sunshine, heat and humid.

It was their first day of the new school calendar year. Nearly 500 students were welcomed back to Bay Road Elementary School in Hartsville. The school was starting its second year.

Bay Road replaced West Hartsville and Washington elementary schools last year. The school is home to 3K to fifth-grade students and includes an early childhood Montessori program for 3- to 6-year-olds.

Tim Newman, superintendent of the Darlington School District, was on hand Monday morning to greet students at Bay Road. He welcomed students back to school and gave some first-time students a hug or a pat on the back in hopes of making the first day of school an easy one.

“I am glad to see the student back,” Newman said.

He and his senior support team will be out visiting various schools for the first couple of mornings, he said.

Melissa Phillips, the parent of a 3K student in the childhood Montessori program, said she was a little nervous on the first day of school as she let her son, Aiden, off in the car line Monday morning.