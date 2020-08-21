Darlington-Lee Adult Education announces pre-registration days for fall session

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington-Lee Adult Education will hold fall session pre-registration Tuesday through Thursday for students from Darlington, Hartsville, Lamar and Society Hill.
The pre-registration events will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Students must attend one of those days if they plan to attend the fall session.
Locations to register:
• Darlington Adult Education Site, located at 100 Magnolia St., Building 200, Darlington, S.C. 29532.
• Hartsville Adult Education Site, located at 437 W. Carolina Ave., Hartsville, S.C. 29550.
Lamar and Society Hill students must pre-register at one of the above locations.
Students from Bishopville will register either for morning sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 1-3 (must attend all three days) or for evening sessions from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 1-2 (must attend both evenings). Students from Bishopville do not need to attend the pre-registration events Tuesday through Thursday.
The Bishopville location is at the Bishopville Adult Education Site, located at 123 E. College St., Bishopville, S.C. 29010.
Fees are waived for the 2020-2021 school year.
Face masks must be worn during registration.
If a student is under the age of 18, a parent or guardian must also attend.
