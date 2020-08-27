Darlington man arrested, charged in Aug. 19 Susan Drive slaying

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A Darlington man is in custody and other arrests are expected in the Aug. 19 shooting death of Jamaal Antwan Baker on Susan Drive.
“My Investigators have worked diligently over the last week following leads, interviewing witnesses and compiling evidence to establish probable cause,” said Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis through a release on the arrest. “My Investigators continue to investigate this senseless murder, and we expect more arrests.”
Investigators arrested Olajawun Dawayne Samuel, 24, of Darlington, yesterday. Samuel is charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder. Samuel remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center and is expected to appear before a Darlington County Magistrate Thursday morning.
