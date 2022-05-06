Darlington Middle School tests pilot program with Clemson University

DARLINGTON – Darlington Middle School is part of a pilot program that unites Clemson University and other partners with the school to develop innovative science research projects for middle school students based upon the new science standards to be implemented next year.

Friday, Darlington Middle School, Darlington County School District, and Clemson University were recognized for their Research Courtyard Program (RCP) during a Making a Difference in Education through Collaboration event. South Carolina House Rep. Robert Williams was the moderator.

Speakers represented the Darlington County School District, Clemson University, Duke Energy, local industry, and the state legislature. Attendees had the opportunity to view the Research Courtyard and ask questions about the program.

“The Research Courtyard Program is geared towards improving student academic performance in science and the building of life skills such as critical thinking, communication, conflict resolution, and leadership,” stated a release from the school district. “It is also a goal of the program to serve as the foundation for different career pipelines continuing into secondary and post-secondary education and, ultimately, employment with local businesses.”

Rep. Mike Reichenbach said it is important to create an environment where students will say they want to stay in the Pee Dee.

Rep. Ritchie Yow said what he sees with this project is going back in time and doing what our ancestors used to do. People are collaborating and coming together in support of our children. These children will be the ones who take care of use in nursing homes. They need us more now than ever before.

The program organizers, led by Clemson professor Jim Frederick, initiated the 6th and 7th-grade research projects at the middle school over the past two years and have begun planning the 8th-grade science project scheduled to start next year.

“During the past two years, the Darlington County School District has been working with Clemson University and other partners to develop innovative science research projects for middle school students that are based upon the new science standards to be implemented next year.

In an advisory role, the effort has received valuable guidance and advice from several regional organizations and agencies working together as the Pee Dee Public Education Collaborative. The pilot program in Darlington has received financial support from Duke Energy and the backing of state policy makers,” the release stated.

Williams said Duke Energy was one of the first to put money on the line for this project. He said they are going to be requesting more of them and others in the community.

Rick Jiran, vice president of community affairs with Duke Energy, said Duke Energy is proud to play a small part in the project and to be a part of the past, present and future of the project.

He said Duke Energy they were able to provide two grants for the project. First was for the sixth grade to conduct research on enhancing food production.

“Think about how cool that is,” he said.

Students in the seventh grade received a grant for learning about developed ecosystems, which were at one time natural ecosystems that have been modified for human use. Developed ecosystems include home yards, schoolyards, outdoor area around shopping malls and even airport grounds.

The students are learning what an ecosystem it, what it consist of and the impacts on ecosystems, and long-term changes in an ecosystem.

He said their goal is for these students to take this knowledge, this questioning attitude and excitement to do new projects and carry it over in all that they do. He said these skills are going to help them become better leaders, better sons, better daughters, better friends and hopefully better people.

Frederick said they were tasked with meeting teachers’ needs, using research based critical thinking.

What do the students do? Frederick said the students will go into the courtyard a couple of days a week and collect data, the third day they will be in the classroom and answer questions based on their findings and on the fourth day the teacher will go over the information, make power point presentation, etc.

“We are very fortunate to have this unique, hands-on program at the Middle School where all the students can participate in the research project, said Darlington County School Superintendent Timothy Newman. “It is a great way for students to learn and to see how science is used in the real world without having to leave the campus.”

He said he can’t wait to see what comes next.

“Collaboration has been and will continue to be the key to success for this type of program, centered on the sharing of expertise and resources from different state, regional and community partners,” said Rep. Robert Williams, who was also instrumental in starting the collaboration.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is joining the project going forward, said Chris Williamson, commander of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

He said they are part of a program called STREET, which means Set The Right Example Every Time. He commends those who have already been a part of the program for setting an example for others to follow. He said the highway patrol is all in.

Private industry also plays an important role in the program.

“Duke Energy has been a proud partner in the planning of this program from the beginning, said Duke Energy Community Relations District Manager Mindy Taylor in the release. “And we look forward to working with the group in the coming years to further improve student education in the region.”

