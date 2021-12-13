 Skip to main content
Darlington Presbyterian Church to host live nativity Sunday
DARLINGTON – Darlington Presbyterian Church will host its second annual Drive Through Live Nativity Sunday from 6– 8 p.m. on the church grounds at 311 Pearl St. in Darlington. This free event is open to the community and will feature live animals and church members depicting the night of Jesus’s birth.

“We are so pleased to again be able to host an evening where the community can come together and witness scenes from Bethlehem,” said Nancy Matthews, event chair. “This event is open to all and at no cost to attendees. We look forward to sharing our blessings with the greater Pee Dee community.”

Scenes will include shepherds tending to their flocks, the three wise men, the night of Jesus’s birth, and more.

