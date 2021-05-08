David Beasley: COVID-19 lockdowns may cause famines, destabilization of countries and mass migrations unless world acts

Beasley said he had spoken with former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair and the United Nations Security Council about the effects of lockdowns on poorer nations.

“Last year, right before COVID took its spiraling impact in the Western nations, Tony Blair called me and said, ‘Governor [Beasley is a former governor of South Carolina], you go to more countries than anybody on the planet, what do you see out there?’” Beasley said. “I said, Tony, I’m very worried because everybody is making decisions on COVID in a vacuum. If we’re not careful, the cure will be worse than the disease.”

He turned to an example in people’s homes. Last year, during the beginning of the pandemic, paper supplies like paper towels were unobtainable. Beasley asked what the audience thought that supply chain breakdown would mean for poorer nations.

“A lot of times, the minister of commerce or the minister of the ports would shut down the ports and that would be the week we were bringing in enough food to feed 20 million people or the fertilizer or the seeds or the livestock feed,” Beasley said. “ Next thing you know, you’ve taken a bad situation and made it worse.”