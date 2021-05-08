David Beasley: COVID-19 lockdowns may cause famines, destabilization of countries and mass migrations unless world acts

LYDIA, S.C. — The director of the World Food Programme says he believes that the lockdowns initiated to prevent the spread of COVID-19 could cause famines, destabilization of countries and mass migrations unless the world continues to work together to help poorer countries make it through the pandemic.
David Beasley spoke at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church about the effects of the pandemic and the lockdowns.
Beasley began his speech with bits of good news and bad news.
“Let me start with the good news: 200 years ago, when this church was started, there were 1.1 billion people and out of that 95% of the people were in extreme poverty,” Beasley said.
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church started in 1789, the same year George Washington was inaugurated as the country’s first president.
“Roll the clock forward 200 years and there are 7.7 billion [people in the world] and less than 10% are living in extreme poverty,” Beasley continued. “We have built extraordinary programs in the past 200 years to share more wealth and shelter than any time period in world history.”
Then came the bad news.
Beasley said that there are 800 million people who go to bed hungry every night. He said an additional 80 million were “marching toward starvation.” Beasley also said that pre-COVID-19 and the lockdowns, the number of people marching toward starvation had grown to 135 million.
“What happened in the past four years?” Beasley asked rhetorically. “Man-made conflict. And I say that in a gender way. It’s not woman-made. It’s man-made. It’s literally man-made conflict.”
He listed conflicts in Syria (the country has been contested between government-forces and several rebel-backed groups for years), Yemen (this is considered a proxy-war between Saudi and Iranian backed groups), and South Sudan (a new country with various groups trying to lead it).
Beasley listed climate change as another cause. He said that although the average rainfall in a country may not have changed, the seasons of rainfall have. He said there is debate about what was causing the phenomenon but added that poor countries cannot wait on richer ones to help them tackle the problem.
“Now, because of COVID the economic ripple effect, particularly when Western society shuts down its economy or at least turns the engines down, the economic ripple effect into low-income, middle-income, developing nations is catastrophic,” Beasley said. “And so the number is now 270 million people literally marching to the brink of starvation.”
He said that in 2020 3.24 million people died from COVID-19 and over 9 million died from hunger. He added that the COVID death rate would likely remain the same because of the growth of cases in India but that the number of people who die of starvation could reach 20 million or 30 million.
Beasley said he had spoken with former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair and the United Nations Security Council about the effects of lockdowns on poorer nations.
“Last year, right before COVID took its spiraling impact in the Western nations, Tony Blair called me and said, ‘Governor [Beasley is a former governor of South Carolina], you go to more countries than anybody on the planet, what do you see out there?’” Beasley said. “I said, Tony, I’m very worried because everybody is making decisions on COVID in a vacuum. If we’re not careful, the cure will be worse than the disease.”
He turned to an example in people’s homes. Last year, during the beginning of the pandemic, paper supplies like paper towels were unobtainable. Beasley asked what the audience thought that supply chain breakdown would mean for poorer nations.
“A lot of times, the minister of commerce or the minister of the ports would shut down the ports and that would be the week we were bringing in enough food to feed 20 million people or the fertilizer or the seeds or the livestock feed,” Beasley said. “ Next thing you know, you’ve taken a bad situation and made it worse.”
He said that Nigeria shut its borders for five weeks. Beasley said in those five weeks 1,000 people died of COVID-19 and 1 million people entered severe food insecurity.
Beasley said he worked through the next two years with Blair. He said he told the former prime minister that there could be famines “of biblical proportions,” destabilizations of nations, and mass migrations of people seeking to escape the turmoil in their homes.
Beasley said he used the example of Ethiopia with Blair. He said the country received 50% of its revenues from tourism and those revenues were gone because of the pandemic and the lockdowns. Beasley said the number of people who received food from the World Food Programme could double or triple from 6 million over the next two years.
He said Blair encouraged him to tell this to the U.N. Security Council, which Beasley did. In response, Beasley said the World Food Programme received more money to fight hunger and other problems for 2020 but added that the money was for that year only because everyone thought the pandemic would be over by 2021.
By implication, he seemed to suggest that more money was needed to prevent the problems from starting in 2021.
Beasley also called for the world’s billionaires to work more to fight hunger around the world.