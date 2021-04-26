David Beasley to speak at Lydia church

LYDIA, S.C. – A person who has accepted the Nobel Peace Prize will visit the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church on May 7.

David Beasley, a Darlington County native who currently serves as the executive director of the World Food Programme, will speak at the church at 5:30 p.m.

Beasley accepted the Nobel Prize on behalf of the food programme in December 2020.

He has led the organization since 2017, when he was nominated by former Gov. Nikki Haley in her role as ambassador to the United Nations.

Beasley was the governor of South Carolina from 1995 to 1999. Prior to being elected, he served as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives. After being defeated by Democrat Jim Hodges in 1998, Beasley served as a fellow at the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government and was awarded the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his request to the South Carolina General Assembly to remove the Confederate battle flag from the Statehouse. Beasley lost to Jim DeMint in a 2004 Senate election.

He also was a co-incorporator of the Center for Global Strategies.

After the presentation, chicken bog prepared by Oliver Segars will be served.

The church is located at 3061 Wesley Chapel Rd. just off of Indian Branch Road north of Oates on S.C. 403.

