Death takes a coronavirus holiday in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The daily number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in South Carolina finally reached zero on Monday. That’s right, none. As in nada. Nil. Zilch. Zippo.

Only one probable death was reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. That was in Anderson County.

Of the 310 confirmed cases reported Monday in South Carolina, 24 were in the Pee Dee. Of the 120 probable cases in the state, two were in the Pee Dee.

Dillon County led the region with eight confirmed cases. Marion County was next with six, followed by Florence County (5) and Darlington County (3). Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reported one confirmed case.

Florence and Marlboro counties each reported one probable case.

The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 455,088 confirmed cases, 79,100 probable cases, 7,850 confirmed deaths and 1,028 probable deaths.

Of the 12,379 tests that were conducted Saturday, 3.4% were positive. As of Saturday, 6,361,397 tests have been conducted in the state.

Of the 11,259 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8282 are occupied (73.56%). Of those, 590 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (7.12%).