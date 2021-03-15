Death takes a coronavirus holiday in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The daily number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in South Carolina finally reached zero on Monday. That’s right, none. As in nada. Nil. Zilch. Zippo.
Only one probable death was reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. That was in Anderson County.
Of the 310 confirmed cases reported Monday in South Carolina, 24 were in the Pee Dee. Of the 120 probable cases in the state, two were in the Pee Dee.
Dillon County led the region with eight confirmed cases. Marion County was next with six, followed by Florence County (5) and Darlington County (3). Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reported one confirmed case.
Florence and Marlboro counties each reported one probable case.
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 455,088 confirmed cases, 79,100 probable cases, 7,850 confirmed deaths and 1,028 probable deaths.
Of the 12,379 tests that were conducted Saturday, 3.4% were positive. As of Saturday, 6,361,397 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,259 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8282 are occupied (73.56%). Of those, 590 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (7.12%).
Of the 1,766 ICU beds in the state, 1,213 are occupied (68.59%). Of those, 148 (25.08%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,949 ventilators in the state, 407 are in use (20.08%) and 61 are in use with COVID-19 patients (10.34%).
To date, 1,794,228 doses have been allocated in South Carolina, and 1,483,413 doses have been administered (82.7%).
Of the 972,228 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 97% have been administered. That breaks down to 564,958 first doses and 374,047 second doses.
Of the 770,700 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 68% have been administered. That breaks down to 382,6249 first doses and 140,863 second doses.
Of the 51,300 doses received of the single-dose Janssen vaccine, 20,921 have been administered (41%).
According to DHEC, 633,564 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.