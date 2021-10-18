Democratic Women to host “Food Truck Pop Up”

DARLINGTON – The Democratic Women of Darlington County are hosting a “Food Truck Pop Up” event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Virgil Wells Stadium in Darlington. Admission is free.

There will be face painting, bingo, horse shoes, basketball hoops, live entertainment, music and more.

CareSouth will also be there providing free COVID vaccines. Each person vaccinated at the festival will receive a gift card.

Proceeds will go toward a college scholarship for a woman from each of the four high schools in Darlington County.

The Democratic Women of Darlington County began four years ago led by Davita Malloy and is dedicated to furthering democratic ideals and supporting democratic candidates running for office. They have hosted events for Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Sherrod Brown, Sen. Corey Booker, Andrew Yang and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Bring your lawn chairs and money for food and other vendor items.

For more information about this event call Brenda, at 843-339-1748. For membership information, call Barbara at 843-409-5241.