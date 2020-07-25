COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Agriculture plans to hire 125 peanut-grading inspectors in the coming weeks.
Jobs are available in Hartsville and Darlington.
Jobs also are available in the communities of Alcolu, Bowman, Cameron, Dalzell, Fairfax, Hemingway, Kingstree, Mullins and Nichols.
As peanut season gears up, inspectors are needed to grade peanuts at buying points throughout the state.
The part-time temporary jobs generally run from Labor Day through December. The pay is $13 to $16 per hour for inspectors and $11 to $14 per hour for aides.
Peanuts are one of the state’s most important crops. South Carolina peanut farmers planted 65,000 acres of peanuts last year, with approximately 216 million pounds of peanuts passing through buying points in the state.
Candidates must apply online at governmentjobs.com/careers/sc/scda.
Call 803-737-4588 with any questions.
