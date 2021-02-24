DHEC director visits Carolina Pines

HARTSVILLE – The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (DHEC) new director, Dr. Edward Simmer, and S.C. Sen. Gerald Malloy visited Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center on Feb. 12.

They met with hospital and medical staff leaders to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution and DHEC’s vision moving forward in rural communities.

Simmer stated that DHEC has a strong desire to allocate more vaccines in rural areas and asked to partner with Carolina Pines to help get these vaccines administered to underserved parts of Hartsville and the surrounding Pee Dee area.

The Carolina Pines Leadership Team expressed that their facility has a vested interest in serving the community and vaccinating as many individuals as possible for as long as vaccines are being allocated to the facility.

“Rural hospitals like Carolina Pines are invaluable,” Simmer said. “We are very grateful for Carolina Pines, and we look forward to continuing working with their team to help the people of the Pee Dee stay healthy.”

DHEC and Carolina Pines will begin working closely together to identify areas to host future mass vaccination events where DHEC will provide vaccines to meet the demand of those wishing to be vaccinated and that qualify under DHEC guidelines.

Visit cprmc.com or the Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center Facebook page for more information on future vaccination events.