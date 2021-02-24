 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DHEC director visits Carolina Pines
0 comments

DHEC director visits Carolina Pines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DHEC director visits Carolina Pines

Pictured (from left) are Dr. Mark Stellingworth, cardiologist; Dr. Leroy Robinson, OB/GYN; Dr. Edward Simmer, director of DHEC; S.C. Sen. Gerald Malloy; Dr. Brian Sponseller, CMO, primary care physician; and Bill Little, CEO of Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center. Simmer recently visited Carolina Pines to discuss the distribution of the COVID vaccine.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HARTSVILLE – The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (DHEC) new director, Dr. Edward Simmer, and S.C. Sen. Gerald Malloy visited Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center on Feb. 12.

They met with hospital and medical staff leaders to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution and DHEC’s vision moving forward in rural communities.

Simmer stated that DHEC has a strong desire to allocate more vaccines in rural areas and asked to partner with Carolina Pines to help get these vaccines administered to underserved parts of Hartsville and the surrounding Pee Dee area.

The Carolina Pines Leadership Team expressed that their facility has a vested interest in serving the community and vaccinating as many individuals as possible for as long as vaccines are being allocated to the facility.

“Rural hospitals like Carolina Pines are invaluable,” Simmer said. “We are very grateful for Carolina Pines, and we look forward to continuing working with their team to help the people of the Pee Dee stay healthy.”

DHEC and Carolina Pines will begin working closely together to identify areas to host future mass vaccination events where DHEC will provide vaccines to meet the demand of those wishing to be vaccinated and that qualify under DHEC guidelines.

Visit cprmc.com or the Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center Facebook page for more information on future vaccination events.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington won't seek fourth term
News

Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington won't seek fourth term

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington IV will not seek a fourth term. Pennington announced at the end of the council meeting held Tuesday evening that he would not be seeking a fourth term but instead be continuing as president of the city's canal corporation.

Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington won't seek fourth term
News

Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington won't seek fourth term

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington IV will not seek a fourth term. Pennington announced at the end of the council meeting held Tuesday evening that he would not be seeking a fourth term but instead be continuing as president of the city's canal corporation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert