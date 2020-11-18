 Skip to main content
Down South Sugar expands retail space
Hayden Snyder, the owner of Down South Sugar, cuts the ribbon at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday for their expansion. The beauty bar has doubled its space and added new services. Holding the ribbon are Lauren Baker (left), the director of communications and tourism with the city of Hartsville, and Murphy Monk, president of the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON, MORNING NEWS

HARTSVILLE – Down South Sugar in Hartsville had a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, celebrating its expansion.

The beauty bar, located at 207 N. Fifth St., has expanded from approximately 900 square feet of space to 1900 square feet by taking over the former Tommi Mack building. The expansion was completed in August, but some needed equipment has just come in, said owner Hayden Snyder.

By doubling its space, Down South Sugar is now able to add new services such as reflexology and reiki, energy movement control for a more balanced and in-tune self, to its other services of hair, nails, hair removal, waxing and facials.

The shop now has three hair stylists, two nail technicians, one esthetician and a holistic practitioner.

Snyder said business has been “doing very well” after being closed two months due to COVID-19. She said they re-opened in May.

Snyder is a native of Hartsville. She is a Hartsville High School graduate.

Hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.

