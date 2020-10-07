Downtown Hartsville welcomes new businesses during pandemic

Taggart said it felt like she was being called to do this. She said the Catholic gift shop in Columbia recently closed, and she was able to get many of its displays.

Even though the country is experiencing a pandemic, Taggart said, it seems like there is a need for this, maybe more than at any other time. She said this business seems to help others and fills a need.

She said her husband is retired and has supported her efforts, as has Main Street Hartsville, the city of Hartsville and the community.

“I have never been so cared for in making sure that we have everything we need,” Taggart said. “It has been a pleasure.”

Main Street Hartsville’s position in the community received recognition recently with the designation as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America program. Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier of recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach, according to Main Street America.