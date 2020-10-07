Downtown Hartsville welcomes new businesses during pandemic

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Downtown Hartsville is coming alive with new businesses opening up despite the coronavirus pandemic mask mandates, social distancing and limits on crowd sizes.
In the span of three weeks, three new establishments have opened in the downtown area: a restaurant (Maxyne’s), a monogram clothing boutique (Southern Sercie) and an ice cream/candy shop (The Sweet Shoppe). Others soon will follow.
Also opening during the 2020 pandemic were a clothing store (Belles and Beaus), a beauty shop (Shear Hairapy) and an insurance agency (Sully Blair State Farm).
On the horizon are a florist shop and a Christian gift shop on Carolina Avenue, while construction continues on The Station in the historic train depot and Wild Heart Brewing Company in the old Gardener’s.
Brandy Stellingworth is moving Retrofit sip-n-seat from Mantissa Row to the historic train depot building and giving it the new name. Her previous location is under consideration for a new business.
Casey Hancock and his partners are turning the building that was once his grandfather’s feed and seed business into a modern-day microbrewery and restaurant.
Suzy Moyd, executive director of Main Street Hartsville, is ecstatic with all of the activity going on downtown.
“We are now experiencing Amazon Prime slowing down its deliveries and being unpredictable and big-box stores in big cities closing,” Moyd said. “My hope is that shoppers will still want to shop and will crave the personal interaction and cute boutique community we have here in Hartsville.”
She is not sure what has motivated all these people to open businesses during the pandemic, but what she does know is that people love downtown Hartsville, and they are willing to take a chance on a future here.
“When the pandemic shut our ‘world-as-we-know-it' down, people started to take personal inventory of what they want to do with their days," Moyd said. "The quietness of quarantine gave people time to reflect on what their dreams were, and they dreamed big. Entrepreneurs are now making intentional choices with their future and controlling their own income, and the Hartsville community is great at supporting, and loving, small business.”
Moyd said there are only a few empty buildings in the downtown, and people are still calling wanting to locate here. It’s a great problem to have, she said, especially as businesses remain closed across the country because of COVID-19, some permanently.
Moyd said people are proud of Hartsville's downtown and take pride in their buildings, and that helps sell it as a place to do business.
New and established businesses owners in downtown Hartsville are willing to go the extra mile, to reinvent their businesses if they have to and work together to pull through this difficult time, Moyd said.
Moyd said business has slowed down during the pandemic, but downtown business owners are resilient, and they pull together.
“We have pride and hope,” she said. “We have always been a really strong community.”
One downtown business owner, Trevor McDonald of DeVane’s, said he knew with the pandemic he had to do something totally different to stay alive.
“The way we do business had to change," he said. “We need to think outside the box.”
DeVane’s, a men’s and women’s clothing and accessories shop, started to offer curbside delivery, direct shipping and customer consultations. McDonald said he turned to Facebook and other social media platforms to bring in business.
McDonald said every Saturday he hosts DeVane’s Super Saturday Show on social media. He said it is a fashion show to showcase the clothing and accessories in his store. He showcases his merchandise on mannequins or he and one of his daughters will model them.
He said bringing his merchandise to the people on Facebook has helped business and made people aware that they have something for everyone.
“It has been tough," McDonald said. “It has been through God’s grace that we’re still succeeding.”
McDonald said hardly a week goes by that he doesn’t think about quitting, but then he realizes he can be an inspiration to others.
“I am an African-American businessman,” he said.
McDonald is also a manager at Duke Energy.
McDonald said he is open during a pandemic, being an example and giving hope to others. Even though it is a challenge, he said, it is worth it.
McDonald said merchants have to work together during these difficult times. He said they are stronger when they are unified. This spirit of unity is one reason entrepreneurs gravitate to the downtown area, he said.
Moyd said Hartsville has a lot of generational businesses/owners.
“We know each other,” she said. “We are invested in the community.”
Moyd said she read somewhere that “social connections are key to economic resilience”
“I think that is us,” she said.
McDonald said Main Street Hartsville is one of the keys to businesses coming downtown.
“I call Suzy my sister,” he said. “She has been crucial to us during the pandemic and letting us know about grants that are available.”
McDonald said Moyd helps businesses with promotions and keeping them informed.
“She has a heart for Hartsville,” McDonald said.
Maxyne “Max” Miller is one of the entrepreneurs who made the leap of faith to open a business in downtown Hartsville during the pandemic. She opened Maxyne’s, a restaurant, in September. At her opening Miller said she wasn’t afraid to be opening a new business in the midst of a pandemic.
Miller said then she was optimistic and thought she would have a positive impact on the community. The people were welcoming, she said. It has been a breath of fresh air living in Hartsville and being part of the downtown, she added.
Sonya Teal decided to close her business, Tommi Mack children’s clothing boutique, permanently during the pandemic, but she was inspired to open another, The Sweet Shoppe, just around the corner on College Avenue.
A Peace of Heaven, a Christian gift shop, is working toward a mid-November opening at 120 E. Carolina Ave. in downtown Hartsville. Owner Fran Taggart said she grew up in Pamplico and the Florence area but moved to Hartsville from Mt. Pleasant.
Peace of Heaven will carry Christian gifts, some books and a large selection of Catholic items. Taggart said she took care of a Catholic gift shop for six years before coming to Hartsville.
Taggart said it felt like she was being called to do this. She said the Catholic gift shop in Columbia recently closed, and she was able to get many of its displays.
Even though the country is experiencing a pandemic, Taggart said, it seems like there is a need for this, maybe more than at any other time. She said this business seems to help others and fills a need.
She said her husband is retired and has supported her efforts, as has Main Street Hartsville, the city of Hartsville and the community.
“I have never been so cared for in making sure that we have everything we need,” Taggart said. “It has been a pleasure.”
Main Street Hartsville’s position in the community received recognition recently with the designation as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America program. Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier of recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach, according to Main Street America.
“We are proud to recognize this year’s 860 Nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have dedicated themselves to strengthening their communities,” said Patrice Frey, president & CEO of the National Main Street Center. “These Accredited Main Street programs have proven to be powerful engines for revitalization by sparking impressive economic returns and preserving the character of their communities. During these challenging times, these Main Street programs will be key to bringing economic vitality back to commercial districts and improving quality of life during the recovery process.”
Main Street Hartsville’s performance was evaluated by Main Street South Carolina, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet ten rigorous performance standards. Evaluation criteria determine the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.
