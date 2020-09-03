Dr. David Prior joins Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Dr. David Prior has joined Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center. His staff will offer orthopedic spine surgical services to patients in Hartsville and the surrounding region.
“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Prior to Hartsville to practice at Carolina Pines,” said Bill Little, CEO of Carolina Pines. “Orthopedic spine surgery is a growing need in our community, and Dr. Prior’s training at Wayne State University and fellowship at UC Davis Medical Center have given him a great breadth of experience in a wide range of procedures that people in our region need. This expertise will be important as Carolina Pines works to make our community healthier.”
Prior joins the hospital’s medical staff following professional positions held in Gilbert, Arizona, and Roanoke, Virginia, where he practiced orthopedics. Prior is board certified in orthopedic surgery and specializes in back and neck pain, disc degeneration, disc herniation, fractures of the spine, minimally invasive surgery, revision spine surgery, scoliosis and spinal stenosis.
Prior will begin seeing patients at Hartsville Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, 701 Medical Park Drive, Suite 302 on Sept. 22. To schedule an appointment, call 843-383.3742.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!