Dr. Will Joslin writes book about his great-grandfather Major James Lide Coker

“I wondered how he could have accomplished so much,” Joslin said.

“My great-grandfather, Maj. James Lide Coker was an indomitable Christian who rose up from the ashes of the Civil War to become the greatest multi-dimensional leader in American history, and his faith and example have strongly influenced my life. His inspiring story must be retold to encourage and benefit present and future generations,” Joslin said in a release about the book

Joslin and his wife, Becky, raised three children. He served in ministry for two decades and operated his own technology consulting business for another 20 years. He lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In 2018, Joslin said he had a dream that seemed life altering.

“I was back in 1968 walking the streets of Hartsville,” he said. “I felt like I was called to investigate this legacy, this important part of history.”

Joslin said he began to research about Maj. Coker and learned that he was a man of deep faith. He said he found paragraphs about Coker in various books, magazines and newspapers but not one devoted entirely to his life.