Dr. Will Joslin writes book about his great-grandfather Major James Lide Coker

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The great-grandson of Maj. James Lide Coker was in Hartsville on Friday at the Hartsville Museum autographing copies of his book about “The Major,” called “God, Guts, and Gallantry – the faith, courage and accomplishments of Major James Lide Coker”
Dr. Will Joslin’s biographical anthology of Maj. Coker “not only explains how Coker’s ability, leadership, and strong faith brought success in his own time, but demonstrates how they continue to show a moral and ethical way to success for future generations,” Hartsville native Edgar H. Lawton Jr. said of the book.
Joslin’s mother was Mary Coker Joslin of Hartsville. When Joslin was a boy from the late 1950s to mid-70s, his family would spend the week after Christmas in Hartsville with his grandmother, Margaret Roper “Miss May” Coker at her home known as “The Brown House.”
He said a portrait of Maj. Coker hung prominently in the house, along with that of Joslin's grandfather D.R. Coker.
“Being a child, I didn’t fully grasp my ancestral history,” Joslin said.
As he grew up, he learned of Sonoco Products Company, Coker College, Coker Department Store, Coker Pedigreed Seed Company and other businesses that were the result of Coker’s astute business sense.
He said there was a sense of amazement at all that his ancestors had accomplished.
“I wondered how he could have accomplished so much,” Joslin said.
“My great-grandfather, Maj. James Lide Coker was an indomitable Christian who rose up from the ashes of the Civil War to become the greatest multi-dimensional leader in American history, and his faith and example have strongly influenced my life. His inspiring story must be retold to encourage and benefit present and future generations,” Joslin said in a release about the book
Joslin and his wife, Becky, raised three children. He served in ministry for two decades and operated his own technology consulting business for another 20 years. He lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.
In 2018, Joslin said he had a dream that seemed life altering.
“I was back in 1968 walking the streets of Hartsville,” he said. “I felt like I was called to investigate this legacy, this important part of history.”
Joslin said he began to research about Maj. Coker and learned that he was a man of deep faith. He said he found paragraphs about Coker in various books, magazines and newspapers but not one devoted entirely to his life.
Joslin said he read some of Coker’s own writings and any others he could find about him. He said the late Dr. George Lee Simpson Jr.’s “The Cokers of the Carolina,” contained the most information, nearly two chapters about Maj. Coker.
Hannah Lide Coker’s book is another one that provided him with information, but there was no complete story of his life, Joslin said.
“I felt like that was my calling, my duty,” he said. “I researched at Coker College and at Sonoco.”
He said Maj. Coker showed tremendous courage, faith and foresight.
“He was a gutsy man of God and an entrepreneurial genius who founded 20 successful businesses. He grew up in the Old South, but became one of the most forward-thinking leaders of the New South,” Joslin wrote.
Although he owned 10 slaves, which his father gave him along with 1,000 acres of land in 1857, Joslin said he was a progressive in race relations and in women’s education.
Joslin said Maj. Coker never purchased a slave. Joslin said Coker was against slavery and spent the rest of his life helping rural people, both black and white. He said Coker uplifted black church life and black employment in the community.
Joslin said Coker taught Sunday school for 38 years at the Baptist Church in Hartsville.
“He was a Harvard graduate,” Joslin said. “It takes a remarkable man to go to Harvard, be the CEO of several companies and teach Sunday school to young boys.”
As a young soldier in the Civil War, Coker was severely wounded, which left him lame for life.
The book tells of those days as well as the days after the war when Maj. Coker returned home to Hartsville. Joslin said Coker became the “wealthiest man in his state yet remained humble.”
Joslin said his great-grandfather was a big influence on his own service in the ministry where he helped urban youth to become successful.
“People like Major Coker changed the mindset of people,” he said. “He was a model citizen from a historical, economical and spiritual perspective. He was an intelligent man. He was a man of integrity.”
Joslin said the book describes the qualities possessed by Maj. Coker that made him a success.
In the book’s conclusion, Joslin writes, “The Major saw struggling people, and helped them thrive. He had the power to conquer, but stooped to help the weak, and lifted them up to join in his victories. His inspiring life continues to shine undimmed after more than a century.”
The book is available in hardback and softback at WestBow Press, Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other distributors. To order or discuss the book, contact Joslin at willjoslin.com.