Dr. William Davis Jr. retires

HARTSVILLE – Dr. William Davis Jr. was recognized on Dec. 10 at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center as he retires after 23 years of employment with The Medical Group as a primary care physician.

Davis grew up in Natchitoches, Louisiana, and graduated from Northwestern State University. He received his DO degree from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1979.

Davis has practiced medicine for 41 years, 31 of those in Hartsville.

Davis is married to his wife, Kathie, of 33 years and has two children, Bill, III and Kate. He has held many professional positions and has been very active in the community throughout his time in Hartsville.

Although he will miss the friends and professional associations of practicing medicine, he retires to pursue his hobbies of spearfishing, hunting, welding and woodworking, to care for his father, and to enjoy family time.