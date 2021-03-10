Drop of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Only 6.9% of the 8,589 occupied hospital beds in South Carolina are occupied by a COVID-19 patient, state health officials reported Wednesday.

That’s down from 25.5% two months ago, and that’s lower than the rate in the Pee Dee, where 7.9% of 769 occupied hospital beds are occupied by a COVID-19 patient.

Of the 593 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the state, 61 or 10.3% are hospitalized in the Pee Dee.

Florence County leads the Pee Dee with 50 hospitalized COVID-19 patients out of 646 occupied hospital beds (7.6%). Darlington County is next (6 of 52, 11.5%), followed by Marion County (3 of 33, 9.1%). Dillon and Williamsburg counties each has one hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The rates are 3.7% and 9.1%, respectively.

Of the 17 confirmed coronavirus deaths and two probable deaths reported Wednesday in the state, none was reported in the Pee Dee, accoding to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Of the 507 confirmed coronavirus cases and 207 probable cases reported in South Carolina, 35 confirmed cases and nine probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee.

