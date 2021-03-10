Drop of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Only 6.9% of the 8,589 occupied hospital beds in South Carolina are occupied by a COVID-19 patient, state health officials reported Wednesday.
That’s down from 25.5% two months ago, and that’s lower than the rate in the Pee Dee, where 7.9% of 769 occupied hospital beds are occupied by a COVID-19 patient.
Of the 593 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the state, 61 or 10.3% are hospitalized in the Pee Dee.
Florence County leads the Pee Dee with 50 hospitalized COVID-19 patients out of 646 occupied hospital beds (7.6%). Darlington County is next (6 of 52, 11.5%), followed by Marion County (3 of 33, 9.1%). Dillon and Williamsburg counties each has one hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The rates are 3.7% and 9.1%, respectively.
Of the 17 confirmed coronavirus deaths and two probable deaths reported Wednesday in the state, none was reported in the Pee Dee, accoding to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Of the 507 confirmed coronavirus cases and 207 probable cases reported in South Carolina, 35 confirmed cases and nine probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee.
Florence County led with 21 cases and four probable cases. Dillon County was next with five cases, followed by Williamsburg County (4/1), Darlington County (2/1), Marion County (2/0) and Marlboro County (1/3).
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 451,597 confirmed cases, 76,876 probable cases, 7,768 confirmed deaths and 1,013 probable deaths.
Of the 17,134 tests that were conducted Monday, 4.7% were positive. As of Monday, 6,222,235 tests have been conducted in the state.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.