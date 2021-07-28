Duke Energy and Cypress Adventures partner for Youth Leadership essentials

HARTSVILLE– Cypress Adventures’ free afterschool Youth Leadership Program impacts Darlington County Youth through a combination of experiential education and outdoor adventure, but they can’t do it alone.

Positive Youth Development takes a village.

When organization founder Aimee Cox-King needed Chromebooks for a new Workforce Development course, as well as funding for canoes, canoeing certiﬁcations and related gear, Duke Energy stepped up with a $4,000 donation.

“Duke Energy is proud to support the efforts of Cypress Adventures as they work with youth on life, leadership, and workforce development skills,” said Mindy Taylor, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy. “We’re big believers in investing in our young people, because they represent the future.”

Cypress’s commitment to building the life and leadership skills of middle and high school students is executed year-round through a growing collection of high-quality after-school programs, outdoor adventure experiences like hiking, camping and canoeing, plus weeklong summer camps dedicated to health and wellness. Filling the gap between school life and home life requires constant ﬂexibility, innovation and community support.