Duke Energy grant purchases books for Darlington County students
Duke Energy grant purchases books for Darlington County students

The Duke Energy Foundation granted the Darlington County School District $27,000 this summer, which was used to purchase books for thousands of students.

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A grant from the Duke Energy Foundation enabled the Darlington County School District to purchase books for thousands of kindergarten and elementary level students this summer.

The $27,000 grant from Duke Energy funded two books for every student in grades 4K through fifth in Lamar, Darlington and Society Hill schools. The grant originally was intended to fund a bookmobile for those areas this summer, but Duke Energy and district officials adjusted the plan because of the coronavirus pandemic. Books were distributed to students this summer during the district’s Summer Reading Camp.

Devon Milling, Pate Elementary School’s literacy coach and Summer Enrichment Camp director, reads a book to student Jordan Preston. The book was purchased, along with thousands of other books, through a grant provided by the Duke Energy Foundation.

“Getting books in front of our students is critical to their development and education,” said Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent. “We are thankful for Duke Energy’s recognition of that need and continued support of educational programs in our district. We also appreciate the Duke Energy Foundation’s willingness to work with us to adjust the Bookmobile program due to COVID-19.”

“The pandemic has created challenges for students, parents and teachers across South Carolina,” said Mindy Taylor, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy. “Darlington County School District quickly adapted to the challenge of building literacy skills while keeping the safety of their students and staff a top priority, and we are happy we could support these efforts.”

The Duke Energy Foundation granted the Darlington County School District $27,000 this summer, and the money was used to purchase books for thousands of students.

Studies have consistently shown that raising a child in a home filled with books positively affects academic growth and job attainment, according to Marisa Johnson, Arts and Innovative Programs coordinator. When children are surrounded by books, they build vocabulary, increase awareness and comprehension, and expand their horizons, all of which are benefits in adulthood, Johnson said.

